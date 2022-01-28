Solar plant online for Entergy Arkansas

Entergy Arkansas announced Thursday that its newest solar plant in Searcy is now online and generating power for businesses and homeowners in the state. The facility is the company's first battery-storage solar farm with the ability to reserve 30 megawatt hours of power.

"Solar energy is clean, renewable, abundant and cost-effective," Entergy Arkansas President and Chief Executive Officer Laura Landreaux said in a news release. "It is a smart way to increase our electricity supply, and the battery storage at this facility will keep power flowing even when the sun isn't shining."

The Searcy plant is one of three producing solar power for Entergy Arkansas customers, joining facilities in Stuttgart and in Chicot County near Lake Village. The utility says the solar operations will save Arkansas customers more than $190 million. The three solar plants are projected to comprise 5% of Entergy Arkansas' available generating capacity by 2023.

The solar farm is on 800 acres near Eastline Road in Searcy.