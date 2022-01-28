Sources: Adams expected to be Hogs' defensive line coach

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman is expected to name veteran defensive line coach Deke Adams to the same position with the Razorbacks, according to sources with knowledge of the hiring process.

Adams, 50, who spent the past season at Florida International, will replace Jermial Ashley, who was fired Jan. 22 after one season with the Razorbacks.

On3Sports.com was the first to report the anticipated hire of Adams.

Adams, a former linebacker at Southern Miss, has a background in the SEC, and he also worked in the small college ranks in Arkansas, much like Dominique Bowman, who was reported earlier this week as the expected hire as cornerbacks coach for Pittman and defensive coordinator Barry Odom.

Adams has worked at South Carolina (2013-15), Mississippi State (2019) and Ole Miss (2020) in the last decade, and had a four-year stint at Ouachita Baptist prior to that. He served as defensive line coach at Ouachita Baptist from 2002-04, then added the title of defensive coordinator for the Tigers in 2005 before moving on to North Carolina A&T the following season.

A source who is familiar with Adams’ work at Ouachita Baptist called Adams a “good coach and recruiter.”

Adams, a native or Meridian, Miss., who got his coaching start at Jacksonville (Ala.) State in 1997, has also worked at Louisiana-Monroe (2008), his alma mater Southern Miss (2009-11), two stints at North Carolina (2012 and 2017-18) and one at East Carolina (2016).

If the hirings of Adams and Bowman are approved as expected, Pittman will have refilled his staff after the departures of Ashley and Sam Carter, who reportedly will be hired at Ole Miss.



