State Sports Briefs

FOOTBALL

All-Star staffs, rosters announced

The Arkansas High School Coaches Association announced on Thursday its 2022 East and West All-Star game rosters and coaching staffs for football.

The East coaching staff includes Tom Sears (Hoxie); Joe Besancon (Hazen); Bo Hembree (Warren); Steve Jones (El Dorado); Anthony Lucas (Pulaski Academy); Randy Sandefur (North Little Rock); and Cole Sears (Hoxie).

The West staff includes Brad Harris (Benton); Brey Cook (Pea Ridge); Drew Harris (Benton); Max Hotelling (Pea Ridge); Josh Jones (Lamar); Ricky May (Charleston); and DJ Marrs (Quitman).

Each team is comprised of 46 players from 67 different schools. Arkansas Activites Association spokesperson Derek Walter said there's not currently a date set for this year's game, which has been canceled the past two years.

-- Adam Cole

VOLLEYBALL

High school All-Stars, staffs named

The Arkansas High School Coaches Association announced on Thursday its 2022 East and West All-Star rosters and coaching staffs for volleyball.

The East coaching staff includes Nikki Skelton (Jonesboro); Lacey Rowan (Little Rock Christian); Devin Montgomery (Jonesboro Westside); and Luke Davis (Conway St. Joseph).

The West staff includes Rhonda Thigpen (Hot Springs Lakeside); Bridget Freeman (Hackett); Staci Meyer (Thaden); and Jessica Woods (Pea Ridge).

Each team is comprised of 14 players.

-- Adam Cole