Tennessee school district bans Pulitzer Prize-winning Holocaust novel

ATHENS, Tenn. — A Tennessee school district has voted to ban a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust because of “inappropriate language” and an illustration of a nude woman, according to minutes from a board meeting.

Th e McMinn County School Board decided Jan. 10 to remove “Maus” from its curriculum, news outlets reported.

Art Spiegelman won the Pulitzer Prize in 1992 for the story of his Jewish parents living in 1940s Poland, which depicts him interviewing his father about his experiences as a Holocaust survivor.

In an interview, Spiegelman told CNBC he was “baffled” by the School Board’s decision and called the action “Orwellian.” “It’s leaving me with my jaw open, like, ‘What?’” he said.

The minutes from the board meeting indicate objections over some of the language used, and at first Director of Schools Lee Parkison suggested redacting it “to get rid of the eight curse words and the picture of the woman that was objected to.” The nude woman is drawn as a mouse. In the graphic novel, Jews are drawn as mice and the Nazis are drawn as cats.

“It shows people hanging, it shows them killing kids, why does the educational system promote this kind of stuff? It is not wise or healthy,” board member Tony Allman said of the book, which was part of the district’s eighth-grade English language arts curriculum.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, which does not play a role in McMinn County, noted the timing of the news on Twitter. Weingarten, who is Jewish, pointed out that Thursday was International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“Yes, it is uncomfortable to talk about genocide, but it is our history and educating about it helps us not repeat this horror,” Weingarten said.