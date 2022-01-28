'The Power of the Dog' wins 2021 AWFJ award

"The Power of the Dog" is the big winner of the Alliance of Women Film Journalists' 2021 EDA awards, according to AWFJ president Jennifer Merin.

The awards, named after Merin's mother, are in 25 categories divided into three sections: Best of Awards, Female Focus Awards, and EDA Special Mention Awards. Nominees in each category are determined by the 98 AWFJ members who submitted ballots (I'm one of them).

"The Alliance of Women Film Journalists is delighted to note that 2021's crop of brilliant femme-helmed and femme-centric films are getting the awards recognition they deserve, as shown in our list of EDA Award winners, and in films and talent on our roster of nominees, as well as in awards presented by other film critics' groups," Merin said.

AWFJ Best Of Awards (presented to women or men without gender consideration)

Best Film: "The Power of the Dog"

Best Director: Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Best Screenplay, Original: "Belfast," Kenneth Branagh

Best Screenplay, Adapted: "The Power of the Dog," Jane Campion

Best Documentary (tie): "Flee," "Summer of Soul"

Best Animated Film (tie): "Encanto," "The Mitchells vs. The Machine"

Best Actress: Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Best Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Best Ensemble Cast – Casting Director: Nikki Barrett, Tina Cleary, Carmen Cuba, Nina Gold, "The Power of the Dog"

Best Cinematography: Ari Wegner, "The Power of the Dog"

Best Editing: Peter Sciberras, "The Power of the Dog"

Best Non-English-Language Film: "Drive My Car" (Japan)

EDA Female Focus Awards (honoring women only)

Best Woman Director, Best Woman Screenwriter: Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Best Animated Female: Stephanie Beatriz, Mirabel in "Encanto"

Best Woman's Breakthrough Performance: Emilia Jones, "CODA"

Outstanding Achievement by A Woman in The Film Industry: Maya Cade for the creation of the Black Cinema Archive

EDA Special Mention Awards

Grand Dame Award for defying ageism: Dame Judi Dench, "Belfast"

Most Egregious Lovers' Age Difference Award: Daniel Craig (53) and Lea Seydoux (36) in "No Time to Die"

She Deserves A New Agent Award: Melissa McCarthy, "The Starling"

Most Daring Performance Award: Agathe Rousselle, "Titane"

Time Waster Remake or Sequel Award: "Space Jam: A New Legacy"

AWFJ Hall of Shame Award: Producers and crew of "Rust" for not following proper safety protocol and causing the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

For more information visit awfj.org.