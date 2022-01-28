Today's high school basketball schedule

TODAY'S GAMEs Subject to change

NOTE Some games may be canceled because of covid-19 concerns.

6A-CENTRAL

Bryant at Conway

Fort Smith Northside

at Little Rock Southwest

Little Rock Central

at LR Catholic/Mount St. Mary

North Little Rock at Cabot

6A-WEST

Bentonville West at Springdale

Fort Smith Southside at Bentonville

Rogers Heritage at Rogers

Springdale Har-Ber at Fayetteville

5A-CENTRAL

Little Rock Hall

at Little Rock Christian

Little Rock Parkview at Jacksonville

Maumelle at Beebe

Sylvan Hills at Benton

5A-EAST

Marion at Jonesboro

Paragould at Greene County Tech

Searcy at Nettleton

West Memphis at Batesville

5A-SOUTH

Hot Springs Lakeside at Hot Springs

Sheridan at El Dorado

Texarkana at Pine Bluff

White Hall at Lake Hamilton

5A-WEST

Greenwood at Greenbrier

Mountain Home at Alma

Russellville at Van Buren

Siloam Springs at Vilonia

4A-1

Berryville at Shiloh Christian

Gravette at Gentry

Harrison at Pea Ridge

Prairie Grove at Farmington

4A-3

Jonesboro Westside at Highland*

Southside Batesville at Brookland*

Trumann at Blytheville*

Valley View at Pocahontas*

4A-4

Dardanelle at Morrilton

Pottsville at Clarksville

Subiaco Academy

at Heber Springs*

4A-5

Forrest City at eStem

Joe T. Robinson at Lonoke

Pulaski Academy at Mills

Wynne at Stuttgart

4A-7

De Queen at Malvern

Fountain Lake at Nashville

Hope at Arkadelphia

Mena at Bauxite

4A-8

Crossett at Monticello

Star City at Hamburg

Warren at Camden Fairview

Watson Chapel at Magnolia

3A-1

Greenland at West Fork

Haas Hall Fayetteville at Elkins

Lincoln at Green Forest

Valley Springs at Bergman

3A-2

Pangburn at Clinton

Riverview at Cave City

Rose Bud at Bald Knob

3A-3

Harrisburg at Osceola#

Osceola at Gosnell*

Piggott at Corning*

Rivercrest at Manila*

Rivercrest at Gosnell#

3A-4

Booneville at Charleston

Cedarville at Waldron

Danville at Paris

Hackett at Cossatot River

3A-5

Atkins at Baptist Prep

Jessieville at Dover

Mayflower at Lamar

Perryville at Two Rivers

3A-6

Episcopal Collegiate

at Palestine-Wheatley

Helena-West Helena at Dollarway

Jacksonville Lighthouse

at Central Ark. Christian

LISA Academy West at DeWitt

3A-7

Ashdown at Prescott

Benton Harmony Grove at Fouke

Genoa Central at Bismarck

Glen Rose at Centerpoint

3A-8

Camden Harmony Grove

at Lake Village

Dumas at Smackover

Rison at Drew Central

2A-1

Alpena at Haas Hall Bentonville

Decatur at Arkansas Arts

Eureka Springs at Life Way Christian

Flippin at Cotter

2A-2

Salem at White County Central

Tuckerman at Cedar Ridge

2A-3

Buffalo Island Central at Earle

Cross County at Riverside

East Poinsett County at Bay

Marmaduke at Rector*

2A-4

Future School at Mountainburg

Lavaca at Johnson County Westside

Magazine at Acorn

2A-5

LISA Academy North at Hector

Marshall at Conway St. Joseph

Maumelle Charter

at Conway Christian

South Side Bee Branch at Bigelow

2A-6

Des Arc at Carlisle

Hazen at Marianna

KIPP Delta at England

McCrory at Barton

2A-7

Caddo Hills at Dierks

Magnet Cove at Foreman

Murfreesboro at Cutter-Morning Star

Poyen at Mountain Pine

2A-8

Bearden at Spring Hill

Fordyce at Junction City

Hampton at Gurdon

Lafayette County at Parkers Chapel

1A-1 EAST

Jasper at Kingston

Omaha at Deer

Ozark Mountain at Mount Judea

1A-1 WEST

Haas Hall Rogers at The New School

NW Ark. Classical at Thaden

1A-2

Timbo at Shirley

Viola at Izard County

1A-3

Marked Tree at Armorel

Ridgefield Christian at Maynard

1A-4

Nemo Vista at Guy-Perkins

Wonderview at Scranton

1A-5

Augusta at Marvell-Elaine

Bradford at Clarendon

Brinkley at Friendship Aspire

1A-7

Mount Ida at Oden

Ouachita at Blevins

1A-8

Emerson at Hermitage

Nevada at Strong

Taylor at Dermott

Nonconference

Arkansas Christian Academy

at Union Christian

Lead Hill

at Mountain Home Homeschool

Southwest Christian Academy

at Abundant Life

Victory Christian

at Legacy Academy

*Boys only

#Girls only