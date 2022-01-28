Today's high school basketball schedule

TODAY'S GAMEs Subject to change
NOTE Some games may be canceled because of covid-19 concerns.
6A-CENTRAL
Bryant at Conway
Fort Smith Northside
at Little Rock Southwest
Little Rock Central
at LR Catholic/Mount St. Mary
North Little Rock at Cabot
6A-WEST
Bentonville West at Springdale
Fort Smith Southside at Bentonville
Rogers Heritage at Rogers
Springdale Har-Ber at Fayetteville
5A-CENTRAL
Little Rock Hall
at Little Rock Christian
Little Rock Parkview at Jacksonville
Maumelle at Beebe
Sylvan Hills at Benton
5A-EAST
Marion at Jonesboro
Paragould at Greene County Tech
Searcy at Nettleton
West Memphis at Batesville
5A-SOUTH
Hot Springs Lakeside at Hot Springs
Sheridan at El Dorado
Texarkana at Pine Bluff
White Hall at Lake Hamilton
5A-WEST
Greenwood at Greenbrier
Mountain Home at Alma
Russellville at Van Buren
Siloam Springs at Vilonia
4A-1
Berryville at Shiloh Christian
Gravette at Gentry
Harrison at Pea Ridge
Prairie Grove at Farmington
4A-3
Jonesboro Westside at Highland*
Southside Batesville at Brookland*
Trumann at Blytheville*
Valley View at Pocahontas*
4A-4
Dardanelle at Morrilton
Pottsville at Clarksville
Subiaco Academy
at Heber Springs*
4A-5
Forrest City at eStem
Joe T. Robinson at Lonoke
Pulaski Academy at Mills
Wynne at Stuttgart
4A-7
De Queen at Malvern
Fountain Lake at Nashville
Hope at Arkadelphia
Mena at Bauxite
4A-8
Crossett at Monticello
Star City at Hamburg
Warren at Camden Fairview
Watson Chapel at Magnolia
3A-1
Greenland at West Fork
Haas Hall Fayetteville at Elkins
Lincoln at Green Forest
Valley Springs at Bergman
3A-2
Pangburn at Clinton
Riverview at Cave City
Rose Bud at Bald Knob
3A-3
Harrisburg at Osceola#
Osceola at Gosnell*
Piggott at Corning*
Rivercrest at Manila*
Rivercrest at Gosnell#
3A-4
Booneville at Charleston
Cedarville at Waldron
Danville at Paris
Hackett at Cossatot River
3A-5
Atkins at Baptist Prep
Jessieville at Dover
Mayflower at Lamar
Perryville at Two Rivers
3A-6
Episcopal Collegiate
at Palestine-Wheatley
Helena-West Helena at Dollarway
Jacksonville Lighthouse
at Central Ark. Christian
LISA Academy West at DeWitt
3A-7
Ashdown at Prescott
Benton Harmony Grove at Fouke
Genoa Central at Bismarck
Glen Rose at Centerpoint
3A-8
Camden Harmony Grove
at Lake Village
Dumas at Smackover
Rison at Drew Central
2A-1
Alpena at Haas Hall Bentonville
Decatur at Arkansas Arts
Eureka Springs at Life Way Christian
Flippin at Cotter
2A-2
Salem at White County Central
Tuckerman at Cedar Ridge
2A-3
Buffalo Island Central at Earle
Cross County at Riverside
East Poinsett County at Bay
Marmaduke at Rector*
2A-4
Future School at Mountainburg
Lavaca at Johnson County Westside
Magazine at Acorn
2A-5
LISA Academy North at Hector
Marshall at Conway St. Joseph
Maumelle Charter
at Conway Christian
South Side Bee Branch at Bigelow
2A-6
Des Arc at Carlisle
Hazen at Marianna
KIPP Delta at England
McCrory at Barton
2A-7
Caddo Hills at Dierks
Magnet Cove at Foreman
Murfreesboro at Cutter-Morning Star
Poyen at Mountain Pine
2A-8
Bearden at Spring Hill
Fordyce at Junction City
Hampton at Gurdon
Lafayette County at Parkers Chapel
1A-1 EAST
Jasper at Kingston
Omaha at Deer
Ozark Mountain at Mount Judea
1A-1 WEST
Haas Hall Rogers at The New School
NW Ark. Classical at Thaden
1A-2
Timbo at Shirley
Viola at Izard County
1A-3
Marked Tree at Armorel
Ridgefield Christian at Maynard
1A-4
Nemo Vista at Guy-Perkins
Wonderview at Scranton
1A-5
Augusta at Marvell-Elaine
Bradford at Clarendon
Brinkley at Friendship Aspire
1A-7
Mount Ida at Oden
Ouachita at Blevins
1A-8
Emerson at Hermitage
Nevada at Strong
Taylor at Dermott
Nonconference
Arkansas Christian Academy
at Union Christian
Lead Hill
at Mountain Home Homeschool
Southwest Christian Academy
at Abundant Life
Victory Christian
at Legacy Academy
*Boys only
#Girls only