Today's overall top 10 games

BOYS

NO. 1 NORTH LITTLE ROCK AT CABOT

WHERE Panther Arena, Cabot

RECORDS North Little Rock 16-3, 5-0 6A-Central; Cabot 5-13, 1-5 6A-Central

COACHES North Little Rock: Johnny Rice; Cabot: Logan Bailey

NOTEWORTHY Cabot is hoping to catch the Charging Wildcats looking ahead to next week's rivalry game against Little Rock Central. ... North Little Rock has taken five of the last seven from the Panthers. ... Nick Smith, Kel'el Ware and Corey Washington combined to score 69 of the Charging Wildcats' 73 points Tuesday against Bryant.

NO. 4 MARION AT NO. 2 JONESBORO

WHERE Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium, Jonesboro

RECORDS Marion 16-4, 6-0 5A-East; Jonesboro 16-3, 6-0 5A-East

COACHES Marion: David Clark; Jonesboro: Wes Swift

NOTEWORTHY Jonesboro has won 17 of the past 22 meetings between the two. ... Marion got 24 points for Ryan Forrest in its tough 62-55 victory over Paragould. ... The Golden Hurricane have beaten every 5A-East team it's faced by at least 15 points. Its closest conference victory was a 43-28 decision over West Memphis on Jan. 18.

WATSON CHAPEL AT NO. 3 MAGNOLIA

WHERE Panther Arena, Magnolia

RECORDS Watson Chapel 12-7, 6-1 4A-8; Magnolia 14-0, 5-0 4A-8

COACHES Watson Chapel: Marcus Adams; Magnolia: Ben Lindsey

NOTEWORTHY This could be Magnolia's toughest conference game this season, particularly with Watson Chapel at full strength now. Wildcat forward Antwon Emsweller didn't play when they lost to the Panthers 80-64 on Jan. 4. ... Watson Chapel has won six games in a row and seven of eight overall. ... Magnolia has been off since Jan. 21 when it beat Hamburg 82-21.

NO. 5 LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW AT JACKSONVILLE

WHERE Titan Arena, Jacksonville

RECORDS Parkview 14-3, 5-0 5A-Central; Jacksonville 11-8, 4-1 5A-Central

COACHES Parkview: Scotty Thurman; Jacksonville: Victor Joyner

NOTEWORTHY Parkview is playing as good as any team in the state right now, with its last five victories coming by an average of 33 points. ... Jacksonville saw its four-game win streak come to an end Monday against Maumelle, but it responded to beat Little Rock Hall by 31 points Tuesday. ... Parkview travels to No. 7 Maumelle on Feb. 1.

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE AT NO. 6 BENTONVILLE

WHERE Tiger Arena, Bentonville

RECORDS Southside 6-12, 0-6 6A-West; Bentonville 13-6, 3-3 6A-West

COACHES Southside: Stewart Adams; Bentonville: Dick Rippee

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville has fallen to fifth place in the 6A-West after losing games to Springdale and No. 9 Fayetteville on back-to-back nights. ... Southside has been beaten in its last eight games, seven or which were by at least 10 points. ... The Tigers have two tough home games next week against Springdale Har-ber and No. 10 Bentonville West.

NO. 7 MAUMELLE AT BEEBE

WHERE Badger Arena, Beebe

RECORDS Maumelle 16-2, 5-0 5A-Central; Beebe 10-7, 2-3 5A-Central

COACHES Maumelle: Michael Shook; Beebe: Roger Franks

NOTEWORTHY Beebe picked up what may have been its biggest win of the season Tuesday when it beat Little Rock Christian 41-39. ... Maumelle has won nine consecutive games since losing to No. 6 Bentonville on Dec. 18. Of those nine games, seven have resulted in double-digit wins. ... The teams will play again on Feb. 22 in the next-to-last regular-season game.

PRAIRIE GROVE AT NO. 8 FARMINGTON

WHERE Cardinal Arena, Farmington

RECORDS Prairie Grove 7-12, 3-5 4A-1; Farmington 21-1, 7-0 4A-1

COACHES Prairie Grove: Steve Edmiston; Farmington: Johnny Taylor

NOTEWORTHY Farmington cruised to a 56-32 win the first time these teams played on Jan. 4. ... Layne Taylor's 15 points led four players with at least 12 for the Cardinals in their previous game, a 68-36 pasting of Gentry. ... Prairie Grove didn't make a field goal in the opening quarter of its 69-43 loss to Class 4A No. 5 Berryville.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER AT NO. 9 FAYETTEVILLE

WHERE Bulldog Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Har-Ber 15-3, 5-1 6A-West; Fayetteville 14-4, 6-0 6A-West

COACHES Har-Ber: Tommy Deffebaugh; Fayetteville: Brad Stamps

NOTEWORTHY Fayetteville can open up a two-game lead over Har-Ber in the 6A-West standings with a victory or fall into a first-place tie with the Wildcats if it loses. ... Bulldog guard Landon Glasper has scored 56 points total in two wins this week. ... Har-Ber has won six of its last seven games. The Wildcats split a pair with Fayetteville last season.

NO. 10 BENTONVILLE WEST AT SPRINGDALE

WHERE Bulldog Gymnasium, Springdale

RECORDS West 13-4, 4-2 6A-West; Springdale 12-5, 3-2 6A-West

COACHES West: Greg White; Springdale: Jeremy Price

NOTEWORTHY These two can be tied for third place in the conference by the end of the night. ... This is the second of four consecutive road games for West, which won at Fort Smith Southside 75-53 on Jan. 25. ... Springdale got back into the thick of the league race after beating No. 6 Bentonville 60-52 in overtime its last time out.

GIRLS

BRYANT AT NO. 1 CONWAY

WHERE Buzz Bolding Arena, Conway

RECORDS Bryant 10-6, 1-4 6A-Central; Conway 19-1, 5-0 6A-Central

COACHES Bryant: Brad Matthews; Conway: Ashley Hutchcraft

NOTEWORTHY Conway has defeated Bryant 14 straight times, including twice last season by 33 and 26 points. ... The Lady Hornets played their best 6A-Central game of the season Tuesday in a 62-50 loss to No. 2 North Little Rock. ... The Lady Wampus Cats have a game at Little Rock Southwest on Feb. 1 before hosting the Lady Charging Wildcats on Feb. 4.

NO. 2 NORTH LITTLE ROCK AT CABOT

WHERE Panther Arena, Cabot

RECORDS North Little Rock 15-3, 3-1 6A-Central; Cabot 11-7, 2-3 6A-Central

COACHES North Little Rock: Daryl Fimple; Cabot: Jay Cook

NOTEWORTHY Cabot has generally been a tough matchup for North Little Rock. The Lady Panthers have won three of the last four matchups. ... Two big games are on the way for North Little Rock next week with No. 10 Little Rock Central and No. 1 Conway. ... Jenna Cook and Laylah Reese both had 12 points in Cabot's close 50-44 loss to No. 3 Fort Smith Northside.

NO. 3 FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE AT LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST

WHERE Gryphon Arena, Little Rock

RECORDS Northside 17-1, 4-1 6A-Central; Southwest 5-8, 1-2 6A-Central

COACHES Northside: Rickey Smith; Southwest: Charlie Johnson

NOTEWORTHY Northside administered a 32-point beating to Southwest in its last trip to Gryphon Arena. ... Southwest is playing the third of four straight games against ranked teams. It lost the first two to No. 10 Little Rock Central (62-40) and No. 1 Conway (64-22). ... The Lady Bears have won 22 of their last 23 games dating back to last season.

PRAIRIE GROVE AT NO. 4 FARMINGTON

WHERE Cardinal Arena, Farmington

RECORDS Prairie Grove 11-7, 3-5 4A-1; Farmington 22-1, 7-0 4A-1

COACHES Prairie Grove: Kevin Froud; Farmington: Brad Johnson

NOTEWORTHY Farmington already owns a victory over Prairie Grove this season when it took a 63-49 decision on Jan. 4. ... Prairie Grove responded to a five-game losing streak by winning its past three contests. ... The Lady Cardinals play their next three on the road, including back-to-back games at Gravette and at Gentry.

NO. 6 SPRINGDALE HAR-BER AT FAYETTEVILLE

WHERE Bulldog Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Har-Ber 13-4, 5-0 6A-West; Fayetteville 8-11, 3-3 6A-West

COACHES Har-Ber: Kimberly Jenkins; Fayetteville: Vic Rimmer

NOTEWORTHY Har-Ber sits atop the 6A-West with 11/2-game leads over Bentonville and Rogers Heritage. It'll play both of those teams next week. ... Fayetteville is playing the second of three home games in a row. ... The Lady Wildcats nearly won in its prior game at Bulldog Arena, but Fayetteville held on to win 59-55 on Feb. 26.

SILOAM SPRINGS AT NO. 7 VILONIA

WHERE Eagle Arena, Vilonia

RECORDS Siloam Springs 12-5, 3-2 5A-West; Vilonia 14-3, 5-1 5A-West

COACHES Siloam Springs: Tim Rippy; Vilonia: Jeremy Simon

NOTEWORTHY Vilonia will try to sidestep a second loss this week after Russellville staged a 60-59 upset Tuesday. The Lady Eagles have No. 8 Greenwood coming to town in their first game next week. ... Siloam Springs can make up ground, particularly with a three-game home stretch on the way following today. ... The Lady Eagles have beaten Vilonia six straight times.

NO. 8 GREENWOOD AT GREENBRIER

WHERE Panther Pavilion, Greenbrier

RECORDS Greenwood 13-4, 4-0 5A-West; Greenbrier 13-4, 4-1 5A-West

COACHES Greenwood: Clay Reeves; Greenbrier; Payton Edmondson

NOTEWORTHY Greenbrier was whipped in both of its games with Greenwood a year ago. The first was a 77-43 loss and the second resulted in an 85-45 rout. ... Anna Trusty had 19 points for the Lady Bulldogs in their recent 49-point beating of Alma. ... A Greenwood loss would be its first in nearly a month.

VALLEY SPRINGS AT NO. 9 BERGMAN

WHERE Panther Palace, Bergman

RECORDS Valley Springs 17-8, 6-1 3A-1; Bergman 28-0, 7-0 3A-1

COACHES Valley Springs: Ryan Johnson; Bergman: James Halitzka

NOTEWORTHY The two rivals played a tight one on Jan. 4 before Bergman pulled away in the second half to win 66-49. ... Valley Springs has won five consecutive games since losing to the Lady Panthers. ... The Lady Tigers will have to travel for four of their final six regular-season matchups.

NO. 10 LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL AT MOUNT ST. MARY

WHERE McAuley Center, Little Rock

RECORDS Central 14-4, 3-2 6A-Central; Mount St. Mary 4-14, 0-6 6A-Central

COACHES Central: Marlon Williams; Mount St. Mary: Lauren Lawrence

NOTEWORTHY Mount St. Mary's 82-27 loss to top-ranked Conway on Jan. 25 was its ninth loss in a row. ... Central has won its past two games against the Belles since losing to them 45-29 on Feb. 28, 2020. ... North Little Rock and Fort Smith Northside await Central next week.

NOTE

No. 5 Melbourne is idle.