UA library renovation wins approval from trustees

A University of Arkansas, Fayetteville library renovation project estimated to cost at least $35 million received approval from the university system's board of trustees Thursday.

Kennedy & Violich Architecture, a Boston-based firm, and DEMX Architecture, based in Fayetteville, have been selected as design architects for renovations to the first and second floors of Mullins Library.

"It has fire sprinkling and asbestos issues that need to be addressed to bring us into compliance with state code," interim Chancellor Charles Robinson told trustees.

Board documents also described plans for designers to consider changes such as having a larger and more accessible special collections reading room and adding a food service venue to Mullins Library, which opened in 1968.

Previous renovation work, completed in August, focused on the library's third and fourth floors. Those renovations cost nearly $25 million, Kelsey Lovewell Lippard, public relations director for UA libraries, said earlier this week.

The board approved the project at a cost range of $35.5 million to $41.5 million after hearing about rising construction costs in the region.

General obligation bonds will help finance the project, according to board documents, which listed 30-year financing costs of a bond issue ranging from $26.8 million to $31.3 million.

The facilities fee that the university imposes on students will help to cover costs, according to board documents.

University reserve funds as well as private gifts will also be used to pay for the project. UA earlier in the week announced a gift from unnamed donors that included $600,000 to help with the renovations.

The general contractor Con Real, which is based in Arlington, Texas, but has offices in Arkansas, has been chosen as construction manager.