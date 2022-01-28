Wade proves key in winning streak

FAYETTEVILLE -- Since University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman put Trey Wade in the starting lineup, the Razorbacks haven't lost.

Arkansas extended its winning streak to five games with a 64-55 victory at Ole Miss on Wednesday night in which Wade had 12 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists without a turnover while playing 39 minutes.

Wade, a 6-6 senior forward who transferred from Wichita State, has helped the Razorbacks hold their last five opponents to under 40% shooting.

"I'm just trying to be the energy on the defensive end every time down," Wade said. "Really, my focus is just on winning. Whatever it takes to win, that's what I'm trying to do."

In Arkansas' two games prior to the winning streak, Wade combined for nine minutes in losses to Vanderbilt and at Texas A&M and didn't attempt a shot.

"Obviously I was a little frustrated, but it's my last year," Wade said. "I've got no room to complain. I've got no room to move around.

"The best thing I could do is stick it out and show Coach I can really help keying in on winning. Every day I had to come with it and prepare myself to try to make it more minutes out there."

Musselman, a former NBA coach, said Wade has shown a professional attitude about his playing time.

"He's a guy that has this steady approach, every single day, and he understands that we value practice," Musselman said. "That we value understanding the scouting report, and I think he's just ultra tuned in.

"But he does remind me of NBA players that stay ready when they're called upon."

Given a shot to start in SEC play, Wade didn't waste it.

"We talk to our team about, 'When you go into a game, you take your first opportunity to do something well, and to help the team. Then the next opportunity,' " Musselman said. "All of a sudden, Trey goes from maybe playing seven minutes a night to playing 35 to now playing 40 where you just don't take him off the floor."

Musselman said when Wade was playing sparingly in games earlier this season, he still contributed.

"He's the guy that unequivocally makes our practices better," Musselman said. "He's been an energy giver to his teammates and the coaching staff, whether he plays a minute or plays 40 minutes."

Wade has averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 31.4 minutes during the winning streak with 4 total turnovers. He has shot 70.8% (17 of 24), including 5 of 6 three-pointers, and hit 5 of 7 free throws.

"He's been great from an offensive standpoint, and it starts with he understands his role," Musselman said. "He understands his strengths and weaknesses.

"He does not take bad shots, so therefore you see a really high three-point percentage."

While Wade's offensive contributions have been welcome by the coaching staff, Musselman said his greatest contributions have been on defense.

In SEC games, opponents have shot 14 of 49 when guarded by Wade, including 0 of 12 on three-point attempts.

"Trey is doing an incredible job as a help defender and guarding his own guy," Musselman said.

"I'm staying in front of the ball," Wade said. "I'm doing all the things Coach is teaching. I also know my personnel, who I'm guarding.

"When my guy gets the ball, I know the right way to contain him. I know what he's going to do. It's a matter of focus. It's a matter of effort."

During Arkansas' winning streak, Wade has been in the lineup with Au'Diese Toney, JD Notae, Jaylin Williams and Stanley Umude.

"I never got down on any of our lineups," Wade said. "Every time Coach put up the lineup, I was like 'This is the lineup.'

"It was just a matter of which one was going to work the best, and this is working for us. I think we've got a lot of junkyard dogs in there, which is helping us a lot."

Men’s basketball

WEST VIRGINIA AT ARKANSAS

WHEN 1 p.m. Saturday

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 15-5; West Virginia 13-6

TV ESPN2



