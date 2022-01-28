What Arkansans need to know about masks: Why to wear N95s, where to get free masks and more

In January, the Biden administration announced that it will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to U.S. residents at pharmacies and other locations. This will be the largest distribution of free masks by the federal government to the public since the covid-19 pandemic began. The N95 masks will come from the government's Strategic National Stockpile.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette spoke with state epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha on Friday about masks, including where Arkansans can obtain masks for free, the differences between types of masks, when to wear them and more.

Why should I wear an N95 mask?

Dillaha said that at the beginning of the pandemic, cloth masks were encouraged, because there weren’t a lot of mask options. The initial function was intended to keep the person wearing the mask from potentially spreading illness to other people. Now with the presence of omicron, which is much more transmissible, people are encouraged to choose a mask that also protects them from becoming infected, which is what N95 masks are designed to do, Dillaha said.

The N95 works by fitting tight around the face and the mask filters the air, she said. The mask should be tight enough so that no air can get in around the sides of the mask.

When should I wear an N95?

Dillaha said that because the masks are tight-fitting and may be uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time, they should be reserved or especially encouraged for “high risk situations.” This means that if a person is going somewhere for 1 to 2 hours where there is likely to be other people who are either not wearing masks or who are not up-to-date on their vaccinations, they should wear an N95, she said. One example of such a situation is going to a grocery store.

If someone has been diagnosed with covid-19 and has completed five days of isolation, Dillaha recommends that person wear a mask for an additional five days for a total of 10 days.

If a person is up-to-date on their vaccines and boosted, that person doesn’t have to be quarantined, Dillaha said, but that person should still wear a mask for up to 10 days, even around the people in their own home.

If I can’t get an N95, what is my next best option?

Dillaha said the next best option down from an N95 mask is a surgical-style mask that fits snugly. She added that people can also opt to wear a cloth mask over that mask, so they’re double-masked and the mask fits more tightly.

If people can afford it, a KN95 is a more comfortable option than the N95, Dillaha said. “The key is to breathe through the mask, instead of around the mask,” she said.

Why should people receive the booster, if they haven’t already?

Dillaha noted that if someone has just two doses of the covid-19 vaccine, they only have 20% of neutralizing antibodies to protect them from getting infected with omicron. For people who are boosted, that protection goes up to 80%, she said.

She noted the booster dose is more effective in keeping people out of the hospital than just two doses.

“Of all the people admitted to the hospital since Dec. 1, 2021, 67.1% (2207) were not fully vaccinated, 29.8% (980) were fully vaccinated but not boosted, and only 3.2% (104) were fully vaccinated and boosted,” she said.

Where and when can I get N95 masks for free in Arkansas?

Although the Arkansas Department of Health has no plans at this time to distribute free N95 masks to residents, several pharmacy chains in the area will begin to receive shipments of N95 masks for distribution through federal programs.

The White House said the masks will be made available at pharmacies and community health centers that have partnered with the federal government’s covid-19 vaccination campaign and that the program will be fully up and running by early February.

Kroger:

Kroger Co. spokesperson for the Delta region Teresa Dickerson said the company is waiting for its distribution of masks from the Strategic National Stockpile and will make them available to the public at all stores with a pharmacy as soon as they receive them.

Sam’s Club/Walmart:

Walmart and Sam’s Club spokesperson Tyler Thomason said the company expects N95 masks will be available by the second week of February at the front of more than 5,100 Walmart and Sam’s Clubs across the country. Individuals will be able to pick up three masks per person while supplies last, he said.

How many free masks can I get?

There will be three masks available per adult from the Strategic National Stockpile supply.

Information for this article was contributed by The Associated Press.