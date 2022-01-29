10 billion shots of vaccine mark world milestone





Ten billion vaccine doses have been administered globally, a milestone that reflects the speed with which governments and drug companies have mobilized, allowing many nations to envision a near future in which their people coexist with the coronavirus and aren't confined by it.

When then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rolled up his sleeve in December 2020 to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, kicking off one of the world's first mass rollouts of covid-19 shots, he declared that it marked "the beginning of the end" of the pandemic.

Thirteen months later, his prediction has proved far from true.

The 10 billion mark, reached Friday, according to the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford, has not been arrived at equitably, even though 10 billion doses could theoretically have meant at least one shot for all of the world's 7.9 billion people.

In the wealthiest countries, 77% of people have received at least one dose, whereas in low-income countries the figure is less than 10%. As North America and Europe race to overcome omicron surges by offering boosters, with some nations even contemplating fourth shots, more than one-third of the world's people, many of them in Africa and poor pockets of Asia, are still waiting for first doses.

The United States has administered five times as many extra shots -- about 85 million -- as the total number of doses administered in all of Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation.

"Ten billion doses is a triumph of science but a complete failure of global solidarity," said Madhukar Pai, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at McGill University in Montreal.

And not all vaccines are the same. Those made in China have shown to be less effective than the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. And while nearly all of the world's covid vaccines protect against severe illness, early research suggests that most offer less protection against infection from omicron.

The consequences of the vaccinations gap have been highlighted by omicron, which was first identified in southern Africa. Low vaccination coverage creates conditions for widespread virus circulation and with that the possibility of new variants emerging, health experts say.

The disparities remain even as Covax, the global vaccine sharing initiative that facilitates distribution of donations from rich nations, increases its deliveries. After a slow start because of hoarding by rich nations and large outbreaks that prompted export blockages, Covax said this month that it had delivered its billionth dose -- though that is less than half of its initial target.

Misinformation on social media, and mistrust of government and pharmaceutical companies have fed into vaccine hesitancy in many countries. Even where people are willing to be inoculated, delivering doses to far-flung areas with poor health infrastructure has been challenging.

Thomas Hale, an associate professor of public policy at the University of Oxford, said that in sub-Saharan Africa, "We're seeing pretty good vaccination rates in cities and capitals, where vaccines tend to land, but that supply runs headfirst into the general challenges of building stronger health systems in these countries."

High-income nations have announced initiatives to assist, including the Global Covid Corps, a U.S. government program to help countries overcome logistical and delivery hurdles. But experts say another monumental challenge is that rich countries have failed to agree on waiving intellectual property restrictions on vaccines and have not put pressure on drug companies to share their technology so that poorer nations can manufacture doses locally.

South Africa, for example, has set up a hub to begin developing mRNA vaccines where scientists, with the backing of the World Health Organization, are trying to reverse-engineer the Moderna vaccine from scratch because the U.S. drugmaker won't share its technology.

Pai likened this to reinventing the wheel while a car is on fire.

"We have learned through this pandemic that charity does not work in global health, and charity is not the same as justice," he said. "And that is what countries are looking for -- a just approach to be able to save themselves."

HIGHER DEATH TOLL

Meanwhile, omicron, the highly contagious coronavirus variant sweeping across the United States, is driving the daily American death toll higher than during last fall's delta wave, with deaths expected to keep rising for days or even weeks.

The seven-day rolling average for daily new covid-19 deaths in the U.S. has been climbing since mid-November, reaching 2,267 Thursday and surpassing a September peak of 2,100 when delta was the dominant variant.

Now, omicron is estimated to account for nearly all the virus circulating in the nation. And even though it causes less severe disease for most people, the fact that it is more transmissible means more people are falling ill and dying.

"Omicron will push us over a million deaths," said Andrew Noymer, a public health professor at the University of California, Irvine. "That will cause a lot of soul searching. There will be a lot of discussion about what we could have done differently, how many of the deaths were preventable."

The average daily death toll is now at the same level as last February, when the country was slowly coming off its all-time high of 3,300 a day.

More Americans are taking precautionary measures against the virus than before the omicron surge, according to a AP-NORC poll this week. But many people, fatigued by crisis, are returning to some level of normality with hopes that vaccinations or previous infections will protect them.

Omicron symptoms are generally milder than delta and some infected people show no symptoms, researchers say. But like the flu, it can be deadly, especially for people who are older, have other health problems or are unvaccinated.

"Importantly, 'milder' does not mean 'mild,'" Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said this week during a White House briefing.

Until recently, Chuck Culotta was a healthy middle-aged man who ran a power-washing business in Milford, Del. As the omicron wave was ravaging the Northeast, he felt the first symptoms before Christmas and tested positive on Christmas Day.

Culotta died less than a week later, on Dec. 31, nine days short of his 51st birthday. He was unvaccinated, said his brother, Todd, because he had questions about the long-term effects of the vaccine.

"He just wasn't sure it was the right thing to do -- yet," said Todd Culotta, who got his shots during the summer.

At one urban hospital in Kansas, 50 covid-19 patients have died this month and more than 200 are being treated.

University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, posted a video from its morgue showing bagged bodies in a refrigeration unit and a worker marking one white body bag with the word "covid."

"This is real," said Ciara Wright, the hospital's decedent affairs coordinator. "Our concerns are, 'Are the funeral homes going to come fast enough?' We do have access to a refrigerated truck. We don't want to use it if we don't have to."

Dr. Katie Dennis, a pathologist who does autopsies for the health system, said the morgue has been at or above capacity almost every day in January, "which is definitely unusual."

With more than 878,000 deaths, the United States has the largest covid-19 toll of any nation.

During the coming week, almost every U.S. state will see a faster increase in deaths, although deaths have likely peaked in a few states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Maryland, Alaska and Georgia, according to the COVID-19 Forecast Hub.

New hospital admissions have started to fall for all age groups, according to CDC data, and a drop in deaths is expected to follow.

"In a prepandemic world, during some flu seasons, we see 10,000 or 15,000 deaths. We see that in the course of a week sometimes with covid," said Nicholas Reich, who aggregates coronavirus projections for the hub in collaboration with the CDC.

"The toll and the sadness and suffering is staggering and very humbling," said Reich, a professor of biostatistics at University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

In other developments:

• The White House announced Friday that about 60 million households ordered 240 million home-test kits under a new government program to expand testing opportunities. The government also said it has shipped tens of millions of masks to convenient locations around the country, including deliveries Friday to community centers in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

• National drugstore chain Walgreens is among pharmacies receiving the government-provided masks. The chain has started offering N95 masks for free at several stores, as long as supplies last. The company's website lists locations in the Midwest for the initial wave of stores offering masks, but Walgreens said more stores will offer them soon.

• The leading organization for state and local public health officials has called on governments to stop conducting widespread contact tracing, saying it's no longer necessary. The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials urged governments to focus contact tracing efforts on high-risk, vulnerable populations such as people in homeless shelters and nursing homes.

