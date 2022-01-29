2 die on Arkansas roadways

Two people died and one person was injured on Arkansas roads Thursday evening, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary reports.

George Breshears, 51, of Hot Springs Village, died around 6:45 p.m. in a crash at U.S. 70 and Arkansas 128 near Lonsdale in Garland County.

Breshears was behind the wheel of a 2009 Chevrolet when he failed to yield at a red light and pulled into the path of a 1996 Peterbuilt truck.

After the truck hit his vehicle, Breshears' Chevrolet struck a 2011 Toyota that was stationary in a turn lane, injuring the driver, 56-year-old Jackie Garrett of Lonsdale.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

Breshears was pronounced dead at the scene by a Garland County deputy coroner, and Garrett was taken to CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs for treatment.

Later Thursday, around 8:15 p.m., Rusty Chappell, 53, of Harrisburg, was hit by a vehicle as he rode his bike across Arkansas 14 in rural Poinsett County.

Chappell was struck by a 1999 GMC headed west and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Poinsett County coroner.

The weather was clear, and the pavement was dry at the time of both incidents, the report states.