3 injured in shootout on Little Rock's University Avenue

Little Rock police were investigating a shooting Friday night on University Avenue that left at least three people injured, authorities said.

Three people were shot and two of them were in critical condition, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

At least some members on both sides of the altercation were armed and exchanged gunfire, Edwards said.

The police spokesman said additional reliable information probably wouldn't be available until this morning, after investigators had collected evidence at the scene.

The initial call reporting the shooting came in around 7:20 p.m., Edwards said.

At 9:30 p.m., officers were still working at the crime scene, which encompassed at least one lane of University Avenue near the Interstate 630 exit and the parking lot of the Raising Cane's restaurant.

The only obvious sign of a disturbance was a wrecked, dark-colored sedan near University and the I-630 ramp, slightly uphill from the restaurant. Police used tape to cordon off the area, keeping media and bystanders at a distance. It was not clear if the vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

At least six marked Little Rock police vehicles were in the vicinity directing traffic and preventing access to the scene. Officers walked around near the crashed vehicle and the parking lot using flashlights to survey the area.