Community Briefs: Sissy's Log Cabin to open sixth store

Sissy's Log Cabin to open sixth store

Sissy's Log Cabin fine jewelers will open a new storefront in The Promenade at Chenal in west Little Rock.

The new store will be the sixth Sissy's Log Cabin, joining brick-and-mortar locations at Pine Bluff, Little Rock Heights, Jonesboro, Conway and Memphis, as well as an e-commerce site, according to a news release.

The site will be managed by Robert Dooms, a longtime Sissy's Log Cabin expert with experience in fine jewelry sales.

The location is undergoing interior renovations and is expected to open in early May.

"We are excited to join the rapid growth of west Little Rock and to take part in building its future," said William Jones, vice president of operations for Sissy's Log Cabin. "Expanding our business in this flourishing area gives us the opportunity to meet and serve new clients and provide greater service to our current clients in Central Arkansas."

College sets Be Pro Be Proud workshop

Southeast Arkansas College will host the Be Pro Be Proud Mobile Workshop on Feb. 3-4. The program takes to campus a 73-foot semi-truck and trailer that showcases numerous technical professions through gamified simulators.

The event allows students the opportunity to gauge their interests, skills and aptitudes for various technical careers, according to a news release.

SEARK students will have the opportunity to be connected to training and potential employers who need new employees.

The initiative's gamified stations allow students to see what it's like to get behind the wheel of an 18-wheeler, dissect a brake assembly, learn the rules of high-voltage line work, bind metal through a virtual welding experience, and test hand-eye coordination through a skills challenge.

Be Pro Be Proud is a statewide workforce development initiative led by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/Associated Industries of Arkansas that connects students around the state to high-tech, high-paying careers. Details: beprobeproud.org.

Rowell resident receives fellowship

Erica Kriner of Rowell was selected as one of 51 students out of more than 1,000 applications worldwide for a Brooke Owens Fellowship.

Kriner is a senior studying geography and sustainability at Arizona State University. Kriner will work at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., according to a news release.

The Brooke Owens Fellowship is a nationally acclaimed nonprofit program recognizing exceptional undergraduate women and other gender minorities with space and aviation internships, senior mentorship and a lifelong professional network.

The Brooke Owens fellows will each be matched to an executive-level mentor in the aerospace industry who will support and work with the fellows to help launch their careers.

Forum set to get parks, facilities ideas

The Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department will host a listening forum at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The community is invited to share their ideas for improving city parks, facilities and recreational programs, including youth programs to help reduce crime. Covid-19 safeguards will be implemented, according to a news release.

Resident earns global campus degree

Kamesha Breedlove of Pine Bluff earned a bachelor of science degree in human resource management from the University of Maryland Global Campus, according to a news release. She was among more than 8,000 students who earned University of Maryland Global Campus degrees worldwide in the fall of 2021.

3 locals make college top-students list

Williams Baptist University at Walnut Ridge named students on the president's and dean's lists for the 2021 fall semester.

Area honorees listed by honor and hometown are: dean's list -- Kelsie Harris, Warren; president's list – Thomas Corp, Redfield, and Morgan Lunsford, White Hall.

The president's list includes full-time students who achieved a 4.0 grade point average, while the dean's list consists of those with at least a 3.5 GPA, according to a news release.