A brief encounter

FAYETTEVILLE -- West Virginia's men's basketball team will play at the University of Arkansas for the first time when the teams meet at 1 p.m. today in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, but Mountaineers Coach Bob Huggins was on the visiting bench at Walton Arena 26 seasons ago.

Huggins' Cincinnati Bearcats beat the Razorbacks 82-67 on Dec. 9, 1995, but what he recalls more vividly than the victory was a pregame encounter with a member of the security detail assigned to President Bill Clinton.

Clinton was among the crowd of 20,270 fans in attendance, and his presence required everyone entering the arena -- including Huggins -- to go through metal detectors and have their bags searched.

Huggins was going on a recruiting trip after the game and had some clothes packed in his bag.

Talking with reporters during a video conference Friday, Huggins said a security person threw his underwear on the floor going through the clothes.

"I understand they have to check the bag," Huggins said. "It's the president of the United States.

"But the guy threw my underwear all over the floor, and then he told me to pick it up. I was offended."

After the game, Clinton talked with Huggins.

"The president came into the locker room to say hello and how are you doing?" Huggins said. "I said, 'Honestly I'd be doing a lot better if one of your security guys hadn't thrown my underwear on the floor. I didn't appreciate that.'

"You should have seen the look on his face. He was shocked. He said he would look into it."

Huggins said that a few years ago he talked again with Clinton when he visited Morgantown, W.Va., for a campaign appearance for West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin that Huggins also attended.

"We had a chuckle over 'the incident' as it's now known," Huggins said. "[Clinton] seems to be doing well. He's lost a lot of weight. Looks good."

Huggins has a 913-388 record in his 40th season as a college coach, but West Virginia (13-6, 2-5 Big 12) hasn't won this season since beating Oklahoma State 70-60 at home on Jan. 11.

The Mountaineers have lost four consecutive games at No. 9 Kansas 85-59, at home to No. 5 Baylor 77-68, at No. 18 Texas Tech 78-65 and at home to Oklahoma 72-62.

"They're going to compete and play really, really hard," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "Those are four good teams they've played.

"We hope it's a great basketball game in a great environment. We hope that we compete and play as hard as we know West Virginia will. I'm sure they'll be ready to play without a doubt."

Oklahoma shot 51.5% and West Virginia 37.5% in the Sooners' victory on Wednesday night. The Mountaineers had 15 turnovers and their top two scorers, Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil, shot 5 of 18 and combined for 18 points -- 14 below their season average.

"Our last game we were probably as bad as we've been in arguably maybe seven years," Huggins said. "I mean, we were horrible. We weren't just bad, we were horrible. Our guys realize that.

"Obviously you want to get back in good standing, so to speak. We've got a lot of respect for Arkansas.

"We're looking to play better and get the bad taste out of our mouths."

Huggins said that in trying to break a losing streak, he "probably would have picked somebody else" to play other than Arkansas.

The Razorbacks (15-5, 5-3 SEC) have won five consecutive games, all in conference play.

"I'm confident in our guys," Arkansas senior forward Trey Wade said. "I think we can keep it going."

Huggins said he has watched tape of the Razorbacks during their winning streak, not of a stretch in which they lost five of six games, including 88-66 to Oklahoma in Tulsa.

"I think they're playing really well together," Huggins said. "They're really athletic. They can make plays that the normal human being can't make because they're so athletic."

Arkansas is led by senior guard JD Notae and sophomore forward Jaylin Williams. During the winning streak, Notae has averaged 19.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, and Williams 15.0 points and 10.2 rebounds.

"They're very good in the pick-and-roll," Huggins said. "But they don't need pick-and-roll, really. They can score the ball. They've very talented individuals."

Wade, a transfer from Wichita State, played for the Shockers two years ago when they lost at West Virginia 75-63.

"Those guys are physical," Wade said. "They don't stop coming."

Wade said he expects the Mountaineers to be desperate to break their losing streak.

"The theme of their team is to go hard, so I'm preparing like they've won five in a row," he said. "We've just got to match their toughness. We can't be comfortable at all. We're going to come with it also."

Musselman said he is hoping for a full house today with all of the tickets being used.

"One thing I know for sure," Musselman said on the SEC Network after Arkansas' 64-55 victory at Ole Miss, "Bud Walton will be rocking on Saturday. That I know."

The arena was rocking for the Arkansas-Cincinnati game 26 seasons ago when the Razorbacks jumped out to a 7-2 lead.

But the Bearcats gradually took control of the game and pulled away for their 15-point victory.

"If I remember correctly they were very loud and very raucous early," Huggins said of the Arkansas fans. "As the game went on, they got quieter and quieter."

After the game, the only thing Huggins could complain about was his underwear getting thrown on the floor.

Arkansas men vs. West Virginia

WHEN 1 p.m. today

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 15-5, 5-3 SEC; West

Virginia 13-6, 2-5 Big 12

SERIES Arkansas leads 1-0

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV ESPN2

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

WEST VIRGINIA

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Taz Sherman, 6-4, Sr. 18.5 2.9

G Sean McNeil, 6-3, Sr. 13.6 2.8

G Kedrian Johnson, 6-3, Sr. 4.5 2.0

F Jalen Bridges, 6-7, So. 8.8 5.5

F Isaiah Cottrell, 6-10,Fr. 4.1 2.6

COACH Bob Huggins (323-177 in 15th season at West Virginia, 913-388 in 40th season overall)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G JD Notae, 6-2, Sr. 18.9 4.6

G Stanley Umude, 6-6, Sr. 9.9 4.3

G Au’Diese Toney, 6-6, Sr. 10.7 5.5

F Jaylin Williams, 6-10, So. 9.0 8.9

F Trey Wade, 6-6, Sr. 3.6 1.9

COACH Eric Musselman (60-24 in third season at Arkansas, 170-58 in seventh season overall).

TEAM COMPARISON

West Virginia Arkansas

68.4 Points for 78.4

64.8 Points against 68.3

-2.1 Rebound margin +5.7

+3.9 Turnover margin +2.5

42.3 FG pct. 45.3

31.3 3-pt pct. 29.8

68.9 FT pct. 74.1

CHALK TALK Arkansas beat West Virginia 71-64 on Nov. 26, 2006, at Orlando, Fla., in the teams’ only previous meeting … Mountaineers 6-7 senior forward Gabe Osabuohien, who played two seasons at Arkansas before transferring to West Virginia, is averaging 5.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game off the bench. … Arkansas has won five consecutive games since losing at Texas A&M 86-81 three weeks ago. … The Razorbacks are 3-4 in Big 12/SEC Challenge games with all of the victories at home.



