Aid watchdog facing shutdown





WASHINGTON -- A federal watchdog overseeing billions of dollars in coronavirus aid told lawmakers late Thursday that it is now facing a "terminal budget crisis," as its fast-dwindling funds in the face of congressional inaction threaten to shutter the office as soon as this summer.

The warning arrived from the Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery, an oversight body chartered by Congress in 2020 to oversee a portion of the country's first major stimulus package. The leader of the office, Brian D. Miller, stressed that its coffers are at risk of running dry unless Democrats and Republicans fill them swiftly as part of an upcoming debate over government funding levels.

Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Congress set aside $25 million to commission. The initial start-up investment allowed Miller to hire staff, bulk up on technical capabilities and set about scrutinizing early-pandemic initiatives.

Aides to the watchdog say they now have opened more than two dozen cases, as they keep guard over a total of $22.5 billion in outstanding loans and other stimulus assistance.

Their efforts helped lead to an enforcement effort announced last week, after a woman in Oklahoma pleaded guilty to federal charges of fraud. But the special inspector general said that its initial $25 million allocation still "is not enough money" to sustain its current level of operations, especially since it has a five-year mandate for oversight.

Without another infusion of funds, the office could run out of cash by July 2022, Miller wrote in a series of letters to lawmakers, one of which was obtained by The Washington Post late Thursday.

Even before that deadline, he wrote, the office may have to wind down some of its operations under federal law as soon as March. And already, Miller froze planned hiring and halted expansions pending a resolution on Capitol Hill.

The letters underscore the vast and expensive task facing the U.S. government as it tries to keep watch over roughly $6 trillion in federal stimulus approved since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The task has fallen to a slew of committees on Capitol Hill, a wide array of inspectors general scattered across government and other oversight agencies, including the Government Accountability Office.

At times, though, some of the efforts have generated controversy. Last spring, the Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery, in particular, tangled with the Justice Department over the scope of its jurisdiction. Top Biden administration officials ultimately determined that Miller, who was appointed during the Trump administration, only had purview over a small slice of the CARES Act and not the broader tranche of funds allotted to the Treasury Department.

The oversight office criticized the decision at the time, arguing the limitations threatened to "diminish the oversight over government funds in the hundreds of billions of dollars." Months later, the special inspector general for pandemic recovery said in a separate letter to Congress that the decision forced it to "terminate and transfer multiple audits and investigations."







