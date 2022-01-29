Area students on OBU's Dean's, President's lists

Ouachita Baptist University at Arkadelphia has named students to its Fall 2021 Dean's and President's lists.

Dean's List recipients must have a 3.5-3.9 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester, according to a news release.

DEAN'S LIST

The following area students are included in the Dean's List and listed by hometown:

Pine Bluff -- Johnathon Callum, Arcrel Lee, Caden McClain;

White Hall -- Caroline Evans, Michaelyn Ferrell, Clara Taylor; Jefferson -- Jazmyn Parker;

Fordyce -- Jack Brent, Madison Gray; Humphrey -- Erin Williams;

Lake Village -- Tamia Haney; McGehee -- Caroline Massey, Christina Miller; Monticello -- Greg Bryant, Ethan Elkins;

Rison -- Jaelle Morrison; Sheridan -- Logan Talley, Katie Grace Tubbs; Sparkman -- Sidney Pigott, Katie White, Mary Beth White.

PRESIDENT'S LIST

Ouachita Baptist University has named students to its Fall 2021 President's List. Honorees must compile a 4.0 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester, according to a news release.

The following area students are included in the President's List and listed by hometown:

Leola -- Emilee Webb; McGehee -- Dayja James; Monticello -- Reece Gray;

Pine Bluff -- Alex Browning; Rison -- Emily Stover; Sheridan -- Jenna Barnes, Megan Monk.