Arkansas covid hospitalizations drop to 1,720, while active cases fall 4,697





Arkansas' new coronavirus case numbers continued falling Friday from the heights they reached during a surge driven by the omicron variant, while the number of people hospitalized with the virus in the state dropped for the second day in a row.

After reaching an all-time high of 1,819 Wednesday, then falling by 31 Thursday, the number hospitalized fell Friday by 68, to 1,720.

The state's count of cases rose by 5,660, which was smaller by 356 than the increase a day earlier and less than half the size of the one the previous Friday.

Arkansas' death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 20, to 9,616.

"Today's report shows a continued decline in new cases, active cases & hospitalizations," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

He also noted that the state won't be releasing new numbers today or Sunday as the Health Department switches to a new data system.

Since Jan. 18, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals has been above its previous peak of 1,459 in August during the surge powered by the delta variant.

During last winter's surge, the number peaked at 1,371 in January.

"I would say we are not out of the woods yet with regard to hospitalizations, but we are headed in the right direction," Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said.

Although the state's active case total, representing people who have tested positive and have not yet recovered or died, has been falling, Dillaha noted that it was still close to 75,000.

"Usually it takes several days for someone to develop severe illness once they get covid, and so it's possible that many of those people in that active case category will still end up in the hospital," she said.

NEW CASES DOWN

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period has mostly fallen since reaching an all-time high of 9,122 the week ending Jan. 16.

On Friday, the average fell by more than 1,000, to 5,906, the first time it had been below 6,000 since the week ending Jan. 7.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the state's active cases fell Friday by 4,697, to 74,990.

It was the sixth day in a row that the total had fallen after reaching a record 102,576 last Saturday.

In another sign of the slowing spread of the virus, the percentage of the state's coronavirus tests that are positive has been slowly falling after skyrocketing in late December and early January.

Over the seven-day span ending Thursday, the percentage was 30.7%, down from the 31.3% that was initially reported for the week ending Wednesday and a record of more than 36% earlier this month.

Hutchinson has said he wants to keep the percentage below 10%, but it has been higher than that since the week ending Dec. 22.

After rising a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell Friday by six, to 241.

The number who were in intensive care, however, rose by six, to 501.

Since Saturday, the number in intensive care has been above its peak of 458 last winter, although it remains below the all-time high of 558 it reached in the summer of last year.

The number of covid-19 patients on ventilators peaked at 388 in the summer of last year and at 268 last winter.

At hospitals around the state, just 21 intensive care unit beds were unoccupied as of Friday, down from 25 a day earlier.

People with covid-19 continued to make up about 41% of all the state's patients in intensive care.

TESTS AVAILABLE

Also on Friday, the New York-based Rockefeller Foundation announced a program allowing people in Arkansas and five other states to order free at-home tests through a website, accesscovidtests.org, while supplies last.

Each household can order one iHealth test kit containing five tests, which should arrive one to two weeks after they're ordered, the foundation said in a news release.

The foundation provided $7.45 million to start the program and buy 1 million tests, while California-based iHealth Labs donated an additional 100,000.

In addition to Arkansans, the tests are available to "at-risk residents" in Illinois, Maine, Michigan, New Mexico and Ohio, the foundation said in the release.

It said the states were chosen "based on zip codes with the highest risk of Covid-19," which it determined through socioeconomic and covid-19 data.

"The Rockefeller Foundation is actively working to bring in new partners to scale the program to additional states over the coming weeks," the foundation said in the release.

The program follows the launch last week of a federal website, covidtests.gov, allowing people to order up to four free at-home tests.

Arkansas also purchased 1.5 million at-home tests that it began distributing for free earlier this month through local health units, public libraries and other organizations.

As of Wednesday, local health units still had 253,521 tests left to hand out, Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said this week.

Ten soldiers from the Arkansas National Guard have been helping the department with the distribution of the tests.

The guard said Friday that the soldiers will continue with the assignment through Feb. 18, instead of Monday as originally planned.

The members of the Guard's 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team started working Jan. 3 at a Health Department warehouse in Pine Bluff and were transferred last week to a department warehouse in Little Rock.

The Health Department requested the 18-day extension "to allow time to properly inventory, prepare, and distribute test kits and personal protective equipment at the Little Rock warehouse," the Guard said in a news release.

HOSPITALIZED PATIENTS

At its 11 hospitals around the state, Baptist Health had 366 covid-19 patients Friday, up from 348 a day earlier but still down slightly from a record 368 Tuesday, spokeswoman Cara Wade said.

The patients Friday included 107 who were in intensive care and 83 on ventilators.

As of earlier this week, Wade said just 10% of the health system's covid-19 patients had been fully vaccinated and had received booster shots.

An additional 22% were fully vaccinated but had not received boosters.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center had 97 covid-19 patients Friday, up from 95 a day earlier but still down from a record 99 Tuesday, spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said.

From Thursday to Friday, the number of the hospital's virus patients who were in intensive care rose by two, to 17, while the number on ventilators rose by three, to nine.

"Unfortunately we did have one death overnight," Taylor said.

Thirty-seven of the 97 patients Friday had been fully vaccinated, Taylor said.

At its drive-thru clinic, the hospital tested 298 people Thursday, down from 376 a day earlier and an average of 800 a day earlier this month.

Out of UAMS' 11,000 employees, 433 were out Friday for reasons related to covid-19, which was up by one compared with a day earlier.

The number of employees who had tested positive for the virus rose from 213 as of Thursday to 224.

The number of UAMS health care workers who were out for virus-related reasons, however, fell from 258 as of Thursday to 249.

Of those, 140 as of Friday had tested positive for covid-19, up from 137 a day earlier.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had 35 covid-19 patients Friday, down from 38 a day earlier and an all-time high of 46 on Jan. 19, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

The patients Friday included five who were in intensive care and four on ventilators.

More than half of the patients were at least 5 years old, making them eligible for vaccination, but only six had been fully immunized.

SCHOOL CASE

Among students and employees at the state's public elementary and secondary schools, the number of active cases fell by 917, to 15,889, from Monday to Thursday, according to Health Department reports.

It was the second time in a row the number, as tracked in reports released twice a week, had fallen since reaching an all-time high of 20,937 on Jan. 20.

Out of the state's 261 traditional public school districts and charter school systems, 219 had at least five active cases Thursday, down from 232 districts and charter school systems Monday and 239 on Jan. 20.

The Bentonville School District had the largest number, 850, Thursday, followed by the Rogers School District with 848 and the Bryant School District with 520.

Private elementary and secondary schools had 586 active cases among students and employees Thursday, down from 678 Monday and 960 on Jan. 20.

Little Rock Christian Academy had the largest number, 48, Thursday, followed by Pulaski Academy in Little Rock with 38 and Harding Academy in Searcy with 35.

EXPANDING CAPACITY

The drop in hospitalized covid-19 patients Friday came even as the state continued to take steps to increase available hospital beds.

On Friday, the Legislative Council approved spending $4.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to support 27 new beds for covid-19 patients at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock.

Dillaha said Thursday that the state was also requesting that 10 beds at veterans hospitals be made available to non-veterans to further increase the state's hospital capacity.

LaTresha Woodruff, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Public Safety's Division of Emergency Management, said Friday a request was "in process."

"The details of it are being worked out between the Health Department, ADEM and [the Federal Emergency Management Agency]," Woodruff said in a text message.

Similar requests were granted during previous surges.

Last winter, 10 beds were made available for non-veterans at the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital in Little Rock.

During the delta surge last summer, FEMA granted a request for five beds to be made available for non-veterans at the Little Rock hospital and five at the Fayetteville Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

"Once it's all approved, we look at it on a case-by-case basis, whether we can staff that additional person or not, what their needs are," Chris Durney, a spokesman for the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System, said Friday.

"We've done it in the past, and we were very happy to do it in the past."

He said the Little Rock hospital had 41 covid-19 patients Friday, which was down from a high during the omicron surge of 53 earlier this month.

The patients Friday included 10 who were in intensive care and three who were on ventilators, he said.

The hospitals' all-time high for total covid-19 patients was 56 in the summer of last year, he said.

The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, which includes the Fayetteville hospital, "is standing by to support the 4th mission, caring for non-Veterans in the community," spokeswoman Crystal Davis-Noble said in a text message, referring to a Department of Veterans Affairs mission that includes supporting national, state and local emergency management efforts.

CASES BY COUNTY

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 647, Friday, followed by Benton County with 496 and Washington County with 370.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 768,061.

Dillaha said 18 of the deaths reported Friday happened within the past month.

Of the others, one happened in November, and the other was earlier in December.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state with covid-19 grew Friday by 290, to 33,060.

The number of the state's virus patients who have ever been on ventilators rose by 27, to 3,398.

VACCINATIONS UP

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose Friday by 5,303, an increase that was larger by 148 than the one the previous Friday.

Booster shots made up 43% of the latest increase.

The count of first doses rose by 1,434, which was larger by 16 than the increase in first doses a week earlier.

After falling the previous two days, the average total number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose Friday to 4,630, which was still down from an average of almost 5,500 a day the previous week and more than 12,000 a day in early December.

The average for first doses, which had been at its lowest level since the Health Department started releasing daily vaccination numbers in January 2021, rose by two, to 1,350.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the percentage of Arkansans who had received at least one dose remained Friday at 64.9%.

The percentage who had been fully vaccinated remained at 52.6%.

Of those who had been fully vaccinated, 36% had received booster doses, up from 35.8% a day earlier.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose.

In the percentage who were fully vaccinated, it fell from being roughly tied with Tennessee for 45th to 46th, ahead of only Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama.

Nationally, 75.1% of people had received at least one dose as of Friday, and 63.7% had been fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 41.1% had received booster doses.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.











