Arkansas legislators approve $4.7M request to add 27 covid beds at UAMS





The Arkansas Legislative Council on Friday authorized the state Department of Health to use $4.7 million in federal funds for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to staff 27 additional covid-19 beds after the recent surge spawned by the omicron variant.

"Earlier this month as we continued seeing record numbers of COVID-19 patients, we had to open more beds in order to meet the overwhelming need," UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said Friday in a written statement after the council's meeting.

"This funding will allow us to obtain staffing to keep these beds open and sustain our surge plan," she said. UAMS' employees and contract labor will staff the beds, she said.

The beds consist of 20 negative-pressure medical covid-19 beds at $4,500 each for 30 days and seven negative-pressure intensive care unit covid-19 beds at $6,500 each for 45 days, according to the Department of Health's request for the American Rescue Plan funds.

Taylor said 115 floor beds and 15 negative-pressure ICU beds are available for covid patients, of which it had 97 Friday.

The council's Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee on Tuesday recommended that the full council approve the request after a few lawmakers asked if rural Arkansans would be able to access the additional beds and if UAMS needs the federal funding to open the beds.

State officials said Tuesday that hospitals are required to accept patients regardless of where they come from and UAMS needs the federal funds to staff the beds.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The Department of Health's request zipped through the Legislative Council on Friday without any debate or questions from lawmakers.

Arkansas' 15-member American Rescue Plan steering committee endorsed the $4.7 million request Monday.

In May, Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed the steering committee, comprised of nine Hutchinson administration officials and six state lawmakers, to recommend the best uses of $1.57 billion in federal recovery funds under the American Rescue Plan.

In March, President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion law that is designed to help the U.S. recover from the economic and health effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

With the Legislative Council approving the $4.7 million request, the state now has $55.6 million left from its initial allocation of about $786 million under the American Rescue Plan, said Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the Department of Finance and Administration.

The state expects to receive the other half of the $1.57 billion under the American Rescue Plan in July, he said.

State officials have said they expect the state to be able to get reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for using federal funds to open more beds during the covid surge.

Nearly three weeks ago, legislative leaders authorized the Health Department to use $50.1 million in American Rescue Plan funds to hire outside staffing to open up 265 covid beds at 11 hospitals across the state.

That request included:

• $7.875 million for Unity Health-White County Medical Center in Searcy to expand bed capacity by 35 beds -- 18 for medical and 17 for ICU -- for 45 days.

• $7.65 million for Conway Regional Health System for 34 beds -- 19 for ICU and 15 for medical -- for 45 days.

• $6.75 million for CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs for 30 beds for 45 days.

• $6.75 million for CHI St. Vincent in Little Rock for 30 beds for 45 days.

• $4.41 million for Baptist Health in Van Buren for 35 medical beds for 28 days.

• $4.052 million for Mercy Hospital Northwest in Rogers for 18 ICU beds for 30 days.

• $3.6 million for Mercy Hospital Fort Smith for 16 medical beds for 45 days.

• $3.528 million for Baptist Health in Conway for 28 beds -- 24 for medical and four for ICU -- for 28 days.

• $2.565 million for St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro for 13 medical beds and eight ICU beds for 30 days.

• $1.5 million for Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock for 10 beds -- six for ICU and four for medical -- for 30 days.

• $1.44 million for Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville for eight medical beds for 45 days.







