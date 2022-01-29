Arkansas' love of basketball impresses ESPN 4-star target

Junior point guard Jeremiah Johnson’s third trip to Fayetteville was a hit with the ESPN 4-star prospect attending the Hog’s basketball victory over West Virginia in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

“I just love the campus and the gym, really everything about it,” Johnson said. “I really enjoyed how much Arkansas loves basketball, it’s good to know the state is with you. The game was great and the energy was crazy.”

Johnson, 6-3, 165 pounds, of North Norman (Okla.) High School, has offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Texas, Tulsa, Texas Tech and others.

He and ESPN 5-star and Hog signee Nick Smith Jr. have known one another since grade school while playing for spring and summer program Bradley Beal Elite.

“It was great and that’s family, been knowing him since kids,” Johnson said. “It’s always fun being with him.”

Johnson is averaging 20.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists a game this season. He was able to spend time with the staff after watching the Hogs dispose of the Mountaineers.

“It was great, I got to go in the locker room after the game and ask any questions I had and just have a great time with them,” said Johnson, who plans to officially visit Arkansas.



