Marvell, 1937: Calling phone number 105 would have connected you to the Erwin Motor Co., where you could have discussed buying a 1937 Chevrolet coupe with its 85-horsepower engine. "Easy Terms" would have helped you finance the base price, which ranged between $600 and $800.

