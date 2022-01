ASU men at Co. Carolina

WHEN Noon Central

WHERE HTC Center, Conway, S.C.

RECORDS Arkansas State 13-5, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference; Coastal Carolina 12-8, 4-4

COACHES ASU: Mike Balado (64-74 in fifth season at Arkansas State and overall); Coastal Carolina: Cliff Ellis (276-196 in 15th season at Coastal Carolina and 888-546 in 47th season overall)

SERIES Coastal Carolina leads 5-3

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

CHALK TALK Coastal Carolina Coach Cliff Ellis, who ranks 14th in all-time wins among men’s college basketball coaches, will miss this game due to covid-19 — his absence Thursday night against the University of Arkansas-Little Rock ended a streak of 1,431 consecutive games coached over 48 years.