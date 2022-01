ASU women vs. Texas State

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 10-10, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference; Texas State 9-11, 4-4

COACHES ASU: Destinee Rogers (6-4 in first season as interim coach at ASU and overall); Texas State: Zenarae Antoine (158-165 in 11th season at Texas State and overall)

SERIES ASU leads series 10-5

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

CHALK TALK Texas State was without four players in its triple-overtime win at UALR on Thursday, including starting guard Jo’Nah Johnson, who was in concussion protocol. … Morgan Wallace’s triple-double vs. Texas-Arlington was the first by an ASU player since 2006 when Rudy Sims accomplished the feat against Louisiana-Lafayette.