Australia to spend $704M to help reef

CANBERRA, Australia — The Australian government on Friday pledged to spend another $704 million over nine years on improving the health of the Great Barrier Reef after stalling a UNESCO decision on downgrading the natural wonder’s World Heritage status.

Critics argue the investment is a bid to improve the ruling conservative coalition’s green credentials ahead of looming elections while doing nothing to change the greatest threat to the coral: rising ocean temperatures.

Of the funding, $405.4 million will go toward working with land managers along Australia’s northeast coast to remediate erosion, improve land conditions and reduce nutrient and pesticide runoff.

Another $168 million will support the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, which manages the world’s largest coral reef ecosystem, in efforts to reduce threats from the crown-of-thorns starfish and to prevent illegal fishing.

Also, $65 million is slated for research to make the reef more resilient and to boost adaptation strategies.