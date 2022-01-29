Bentonville detective receives award from Secret Service, called one of the top digital forensic examiners nationwide

BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville detective was recognized as one of the top digital forensic examiners in the country, according to a Police Department news release.

Sgt. Josh Woodhams was presented the award by the U.S. Secret Service after attending the National Computer Forensic Institute, where he joined a small group of law enforcement officials who specialize in processing digital evidence. The award is given only to the top 50 digital forensic examiners in the country, according to the release.

Woodhams was ranked in the top 25 for the number of forensic examinations completed nationally and ranked No. 1 in Arkansas, according to the release.

Woodhams processed more than 600 digital devices that held nearly 100,000 gigabytes of data. Crimes investigated through this data ranged from homicide to child exploitation cases, according to the release.

Woodhams' investigations help neighboring law enforcement agencies as well as federal authorities, according to the release.