Bethel Cemetery Association in Gravette elects officers

GRAVETTE -- New officers and board members were elected at a meeting of the Bethel Cemetery Association held Jan. 9 after recent resignations had left several vacancies.

New officers are Kim Hendren, president; Ron Teasley, vice president; Lori Russell, secretary; and Ozzie Rodgers, treasurer. New board members are Rickie Stark, Hope Duke and Rodgers. Teasley is replacing Dr. Kent Leonard, who resigned.

Members decided to meet on the second Sunday afternoon of each quarter. Duke will do a Facebook page and any interested people are asked to give their email addresses to Gayla McKenzie or Catrina Smith. McKenzie gave copies of general rules and regulations to those in attendance for review and input.

Members voted to raise the burial price since it has not been raised in several years.

Hendren reported that the platting of the cemetery has begun. Blaine Russell will contact a nursery to see what trees are recommended to plant in place of the Bradford pear trees, which had to be cut down.

Several future projects were mentioned, including paving the road surrounding the cemetery and possibly the road through the center, building a pavilion and cleaning up the north side of the property. Workdays will continue on the first Saturday in April and in October. Members were also asked to collect donations during the Memorial Day weekend.

Anyone interested in the Bethel Cemetery is invited to attend the meetings. The association encourages people to make memorial donations to the cemetery after the death of a family member or friend. Contact Hendren, Rodgers or Rickie Stark at 479-787-5678.