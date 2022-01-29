Blue Devils break free in second half

BATESVILLE -- Kam Barnes bounced back from a season-low scoring total to ring up 15 points to lead the West Memphis boys to a 56-44 win over Batesville in 5A-East Conference play Friday night.

Barnes, West Memphis' leading scorer on the year, had just 6 points in a home loss to Greene County Tech on Tuesday. But he took command of the scoring column against Batesville, punctuating his evening with a two-handed dunk over two Pioneer defenders with 5 seconds remaining.

West Memphis (12-7, 4-3) held a precarious 25-23 lead at halftime, but a three-pointer by junior guard Max Reece at the third quarter buzzer gave the Blue Devils some breathing room at 40-32 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils' biggest lead was 53-39 with 41 seconds to play.

Kearrius Townsend added 13 points for the winners while Johnny Washington hit 8.

Batesville (4-14, 0-7) got a game-high 19 points from John Thomas Morgan while Karl Lange added 11.

GIRLS

WEST MEMPHIS 79,

BATESVILLE 49

The West Memphis girls hit a season high for points in a win over Batesville.

The trio of Janiyah Tucker, Clemisha Prackett and Aniyah Price combined for 64 points for the Blue Devils (12-6, 5-2).

West Memphis led wire to wire but had trouble putting away Batesville (5-12, 1-6). The visitors led at halftime by a slim 36-29.

But West Memphis scored 15 of the first 20 points of the second half to take control of the game.

Junior guard Janiyah Tucker scored 14 of her 22 points in the second half while Prackett had a season high 25 points to go along with 15 rebounds, 8 of which came on the offensive end. Price added 17 points.

Sharia Childress and Emily Harrison led Batesville with 12 points apiece.