Board picks contractor for UAPB hall project

A building that has been vacant for more than two decades is about to be brought back to life.

The University of Arkansas System board of trustees has approved Con-Real LP as construction manager of renovations to Larrison Hall at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, along with a nearly $5 million increase in cost.

Larrison Hall is located just to the west of the cafeteria entrance, across the street from the STEM building. UA System President Donald Bobbitt said Larrison, once a science building, has stood vacant for more than 20 years, and renovation plans are identified as a high priority in UAPB's master plan.

"The renovation will provide much-needed labs in the School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences for faculty and students to conduct research and extension work consistent with the land-grant mission of the University," Bobbitt said in a letter to members of the system board's buildings and grounds committee. "The project is funded by U.S. Department of Agriculture grants."

Board trustees approved the project in November 2019 at an estimated cost of $3 million, Bobbitt said, with AMR Architects selected as design professionals. Bobbitt explained the cost was increased to $7.8 million due to several factors.

"First, the original quote provided to the University did not take into account the extensive damage to the infrastructure (electrical, HVAC, plumbing) and the increased costs needed to replace those systems," Bobbitt wrote. "Second, the increases occurred during personnel changes in the director of Facilities Management and in the dean of the School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Science. Both positions changed twice, and each change caused an interruption in the planning. Additionally, planning disruptions attributable to the pandemic resulted in increases in construction cost projections. Although the costs are significantly more than the original projects, UAPB expects them to be absorbed by USDA grant funding."

Con-Real is an Black-owned construction and real estate company based in Arlington, Texas, according to its website. It is now tasked with revitalizing a building that housed biology, chemistry and physics courses.

A renovation timeline is yet to be determined, according to school spokesperson Stephanie Jackson.