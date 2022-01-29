Body of missing man found south of Little Rock

Pulaski County deputies identified a body found Friday south of Little Rock as a man who was last seen Sunday, an agency spokesman said.

Deputies are investigating the death of Zachary Bascue, 33, who was found Friday afternoon in the area of Arch Street and Baseline Road, but authorities aren't considering it a homicide at this time, Lt. Cody Burk said.

Bascue was last seen on Singley Road around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, and his car was found Monday evening on Arch Street, according to a missing persons flyer posted on Twitter on Friday morning by the Pulaski County sheriff's office.