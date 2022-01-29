OPINION | JANET B. CARSON: Breaking Ground





FEBRUARY

February is the official start to the gardening season in Arkansas. From pruning tasks to planting, cleanup and even some harvesting, there is plenty to do.

We have had some gorgeous weather, and we have had some bitter cold weather so far in 2022. Arkansas is known for its ups and downs with temperatures; gardeners just need to pay attention.

The extreme lows we had in early January really did a number on our winter annuals and nipped the late show on roses, butterfly bush and azaleas — which should not have been blooming then, anyway. Consider those late blooms a late holiday present.

Several gardeners thought they could skate through without protecting these plants when temperatures hit the low teens, because temperatures last winter were even lower, but we have seen some damage. In February, the plants were dormant when the deep freeze hit — and it still did damage. This past December was one of the mildest on record, and those mild conditions had many plants actively growing, plants that normally would have been dormant.

Since they were not deeply dormant this time, the plants had not hardened off. Some new growth and errant blooms got zapped. Hopefully, the spring-blooming shrubs have plenty more flower buds to take their place, and we will see relatively little permanent damage.

◼️ Some winter annuals were not as lucky. Ornamental cabbage, flowering kale and purple mustard greens may not be officially dead, but even if they are alive they are barely hanging in there. Gardeners who covered their plants saw little damage.

◼️ Pansies did not die, but they aren't blooming the best. Consider giving them a boost of fertilizer on a mild, pretty day. They will eventually rebound but it could be late winter before you see a ton of color.

◼️ Spring-blooming bulbs started growing in some yards way earlier than normal. Gardeners saw some blooms to welcome the new year, but the cold weather did slow them down. Each week I see a new round of open flowers, but they are sporadic. We still should have good blooms later in February and into March and early April.

◼️ Remember to fertilize your bulbs when you see the flower buds, and let the foliage linger for at least six or eight weeks after bloom. It is the green growing period after flowering that sets the flowers for the next season.

◼️ Ready, set, prune! From roses to fruit trees, blueberry bushes and grape vines on to summer-blooming trees and shrubs, February is pruning season. When in the month you prune is often based on the season. Last February, many gardeners didn't get around to any pruning until mid- to late March because of the cold weather. Mid- to late February is plenty early, and waiting until early March is not a problem. The key is to get the pruning done before new growth is actively up and growing. Again, that will all be determined by the weather.

◼️ Commercial growers have acres to prune, but for home gardeners with a few plants, the later you wait, the less chance you will have of being hit with late frosts. And before you prune, know something about expected outcomes — no one likes a butchered crape myrtle!

◼️ You can start planting English peas, snow peas, spinach and carrots from seed now. Vegetable transplants should be arriving soon at a nursery or garden center near you. Cool-season vegetables can be started now through early to mid-April. They are small enough plants that are easily covered should extremely cold weather reappear.

◼️ Pay attention to moisture as well as temperatures. If we have a lot of windy, sunny days, young plants or seedlings could need supplemental watering.

◼️ While many winter annual flowers took a hit from the cold snap in January, it didn't faze our winter weeds. They are growing by leaps and bounds. Get out a sharp hoe and clean up flower beds and vegetable gardens. Preventing weeds from blooming and setting more seeds is your goal. In the lawn, there is still time to use a broadleaf weed killer.

