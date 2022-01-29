Editor’s Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Saturday, Jan. 29 Locals to host School Choice event

National School Choice Week began Monday and Arkansas sites are hosting events, according to The Reform Alliance. A community art event will be held at Pine Bluff at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County, 2701 Short Reeker St., according to a news release. Details: schoolchoiceweek.com.

City set to host New Year’s cleanup

The community is invited to participate in the Pine Bluff 2022 New Year Community Cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 29. Participants should meet at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 8 a.m. to receive supplies and sign up for clean-up sites. Volunteers will also need to provide their own transportation to the sites throughout the city. The cleanup is an effort to start the new year out right with a cleaner city, according to a news release. Details: mayor’s office, (870) 730-2004.

Through Saturday, Jan. 29 ASC hosts exhibition Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting “Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas by Virmarie DePoyster,” a portrait exhibition. DePoyster is a bilingual Puerto Rican artist interested in bringing communities together through art. This exhibition will run through Jan. 29.

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 29 ASC to host CrEATe Lab

cooking series

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., to host its CrEATe Lab nutritious cooking series with eight new sessions. Students ages 10-17 will learn with Faith Anaya, owner of Little Rock cooking school Kids Cook! Class runs from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 29, Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26, March 5, 12. The cost is $35 for all eight sessions. CrEATe Lab includes hands-on cooking, gardening and shopping. For more information, contact ASC Education Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or call 870-536-3375. To register visit, asc701.org/create-lab. This event is sponsored by the Arkansas Out of School Network.

Underway Candidate announcements now accepted

The Commercial is accepting free candidate announcements until Feb. 21, the day before the filing period begins. Those who have already announced won’t be able to make another free announcement. Announcements may be emailed to pbcnews@pbcommercial.com, shope@adgnewsroom.com or shope@pbcommercial.com. After the filing period starts, candidates may purchase space in the advertising department to run their announcements. For election dates, visit the Secretary of State’s website.

Sunday, Jan. 30 One Pine Bluff Praying services set

One Pine Bluff Praying Together services are held at area churches in the months with five Sundays, according to a city spokesman. The community is invited to attend services from 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at– Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church – 2008 Vaugine St. For details or to host a service, contact Mary Liddell at (870) 643-2383 or Marylddll@yahoo.com.

Monday, Jan. 31 USDA/1890 scholars program application deadline set

The application deadline for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)/1890 National Scholars Program is Jan. 31, said Belinda Demmings Bell, USDA liaison for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The program awards scholarships to students attending one of 19 historically black land-grant universities. High school seniors entering their freshman year of college and rising college sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply. Scholars receive full tuition towards a bachelor’s degree, books and the cost of room and board. During the summer, the students will receive an internship with a USDA agency. Details: https:// www.usda.gov/partnerships/1890NationalScholars.

Tuesday, Feb. 1 Grand Prairie arts center sets reception

The Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart will hold an artists’ reception open house for the Arts Festival from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The event is to view the photography portion of the arts festival, according to a news release. Details: (870) 673-1781,arts001@century-tel.net or visit https://www.grandprairiearts.com/

Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 1 Ivy Center announces Zoom meetings

The Ivy Center for Education will hold online workshops. Seventh-12th graders and their parents may attend these sessions via Zoom: Tuesday — 6-7 p.m. Future Medical Professionals “Club Scrub” Workshop with Danielle Harris, recruitment specialist from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) South Central Region Campus, according to a news release. Feb. 8 — 6-7 p.m. Future Engineers Workshop with Sederick Rice, a professor at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Feb. 10 — 6-8 p.m. ACT Boot Camp with Charity Smith Allen, educator. Feb. 15 — 6-7 p.m. Black History Program with Michaela Howard, educator. Feb. 22 — 6-7:30 p.m. Black History Quiz Bowl Competition; prizes will be awarded to winners. For more information and the Zoom link, send an email to mattie1908@gmail.com or visit the Ivy Center for Education’s Facebook page, Instagram page or website.

Wednesday, Feb. 2 First Trinity sets food distribution

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will give away food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 2 in a drive-thru setting. Food will be handed out on a first come-first served basis until it’s all distributed. All participants are encouraged to remain in their vehicles and wear masks during this event, according to a news release. The effort is in partnership with the Arkansas Food Bank. Details: First Trinity, (870) 534-2873.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.