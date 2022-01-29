Another piece of good news in the Business section. If not inspiring, it at least shows that government is doing something.

The Associated Press said the Environmental Protection Agency is going to try a new round of "enforcement actions" in three Gulf Coast states: Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. The agency is going to start unannounced inspections of chemical plants, refineries and other places suspected of polluting air and water and causing health problems for local residents. A major focus will be in Louisiana and something the AP reporter calls the "chemical corridor."

That's the nice name for it. The people of Louisiana call it Cancer Alley. It's the stretch between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, with more than 150 plants and refineries. A brief Internet search shows that people living in Cancer Alley have a higher chance of getting sick than people elsewhere, and the percentage differences aren't small.

Certainly some of that has to do with lifestyle. Louisiana is said to be our only Mediterranean state, with smoking and drinking part of the culture there. But the numbers of major illnesses in Cancer Alley are higher than, say, Lafayette or Houma.

The bipartisan infrastructure law passed last year will put $55 billion toward improving water and wastewater facilities. Plants will be required to install monitors to identify emissions. And those unannounced inspections will keep plants and refineries on their toes.

Some of the problems in Cancer Alley can be blamed on residents' habits. (We remember having to explain to a young lady from Arkansas, on a trip to New Orleans, that all the refrigerators on front porches in south Louisiana were for the beer.) But the numbers point to something more.

So put the EPA on the case. Isn't it about time?