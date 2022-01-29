Cent. Arkansas men at Jacksonville

WHEN 5 p.m. Central

WHERE Swisher Gymnasium, Jacksonville, Fla.

RECORDS UCA 6-13, 3-3 ASUN; Jacksonville 12-7, 4-3

COACHES UCA: Anthony Boone (20-46 in third season at UCA and overall); Jacksonville: Jordan Mincy (12-7 in first season at Jacksonville and overall)

SERIES First meeting

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, and KASR-FM, 92.7, in Conway

TV None

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

CHALK TALK Despite starting ASUN play 3-1, the Bears have dropped their last two to Jacksonville State and North Florida. They sit at third place in the West Division Standings behind JSU (14-6, 7-0) and Bellarmine (12-9, 6-1).