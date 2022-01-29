Sections
Cent. Arkansas women at Jacksonville

by Adam Cole | Today at 2:08 a.m.

WHEN Noon Central

WHERE Swisher Gymnasium, Jacksonville, Fla.

RECORDS UCA 8-10, 3-4 ASUN; Jacksonville 11-6, 4-2 

COACHES UCA: Sandra Rushing (175-118 in 10th season at UCA, 578-374 in 32nd season overall); Jacksonville: Darnell Haney (47-51 in fourth season at Jacksonville and overall) 

SERIES First meeting 

TV None 

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway 

INTERNET ESPN-Plus 

CHALK TALK The Sugar Bears enter today’s game off a comeback win against North Florida. They beat the Ospreys 56-53 despite being down as much as 17 points. It was UCA’s first road victory as a member of the ASUN.

