Cent. Arkansas women at Jacksonville

WHEN Noon Central

WHERE Swisher Gymnasium, Jacksonville, Fla.

RECORDS UCA 8-10, 3-4 ASUN; Jacksonville 11-6, 4-2

COACHES UCA: Sandra Rushing (175-118 in 10th season at UCA, 578-374 in 32nd season overall); Jacksonville: Darnell Haney (47-51 in fourth season at Jacksonville and overall)

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

CHALK TALK The Sugar Bears enter today’s game off a comeback win against North Florida. They beat the Ospreys 56-53 despite being down as much as 17 points. It was UCA’s first road victory as a member of the ASUN.