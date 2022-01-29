Church notes: United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista hosts Healing Service Sunday

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., worships on Sundays at 10 a.m.

For Bible study opportunities:

Adult Bible Fellowship: 9 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall.

Men's Bible Fellowship: 8 a.m. Wednesday, McKay Hall.

Community Life Groups: Various times and days.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., meets for regular Sunday morning worship at 8:30 a.m. for the traditional service and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended service. Sunday School and adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m. There will be only one Unity worship service on Jan. 30 at 9:30 a.m.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-AM (790) and KURM-FM (100.3).

Choir rehearsals start at 9:30 a.m. today. Quilters meet at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 26.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., offers worship at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays in person and online.

The FPC Food Pantry is operating as a drive-through from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County, and the church is glad to serve you.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, and Sunday School starts at 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., warmly invites the community to worship. In-person worship is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Due to the upsurge in covid cases locally, masks are strongly recommended for everyone, whether you are vaccinated or not. Childcare is available. Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page.

The Community Blood Center of Missouri Bloodmobile will be at PCBV for the next blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 31 in the PCBV parking lot. Appointments are not required, but call the church office if you wish to reserve a time or have any questions.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista, 100 Cooper Road, invites the public to attend a special Healing Service -- held for the sole purpose of ministering to, and praying with and for, individual persons who desire healing in body, mind and spirit for themselves or others -- at 2 p.m. Sunday. All are welcome to attend.

The Little Food Pantry in the United Lutheran church parking lot is available for those in need or for those who wish to donate. Next to the Little Food Pantry is the Little Free Library. A number of people in the community have brought both adult and children's book,s and all are welcome to take home a book that you may be interested in.

Regular worship service is on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. with coffee/social fellowship both before and after worship. Both Youth Christian Education and Adult Education classes are held following the service, and all are welcome. The Sunday morning worship service may be watched on Facebook Live, or on Sunday afternoons after 3 p.m., it will be posted on the ULC website at www.unitedlutheranbv.org.

Information: 855-1325, unitedlutheranbv.org.

Village Bible Church in Bella Vista, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd., offers the Oasis Food Pantry from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. Please call ahead at 876-5764 to confirm inclement weather or holiday schedules.

The church will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4. Please contact the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to schedule an appointment at www.cbcp.org/donate-blood or call 417-227-5006 or drop by Village Bible Church on Feb 4.

Samaritan's Feet "Shoes of Love" is on the way to the 350 shoes targeted! From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 12, VBC looks forward to the opportunity to serve 350 children with new shoes. There are many opportunities for anyone interested in volunteering during this event: card writers, foot washers, greeters and prayer warriors. Please contact Deb Rosell mikedeb.rosell@gmail.com. For those wishing to donate funds to this effort, there is a link available on the VBC website https://vbcbv.org/ or they can write a check (made to Samaritan's Feet) and submit it to the church office. Donations are given directly to Samaritan's Feet for deposit. Lastly, all shoes will be purchased through Samaritan's Feet.

Information: 876-5764, villagebibleefc.org.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning worship services, both in-person and livestreamed, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Online worship services are available on YouTube and through the church's website at www.fpcspringdale.org. Interim Pastor Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost is leading services. The church continues to search for an installed pastor.

Covid-19 practices have been updated to encourage wearing of face masks while in the church, especially if you have symptoms or have been exposed.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Working with Crowder College, GED classes are offered at our church Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually or in your relationships -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

After Church Fellowship is at 11:45 a.m. Sundays in Fellowship Hall. Join your friends for a cup of coffee and a light snack following services each week.

Presbyterian Women meet at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 1 at the church.

Chancel Choir rehearsals are at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and Crandell Ringers hand bell choir meets at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Sunday School classes are at 9:30 a.m. for all ages

Children's Church welcomes children, kindergarten to second grade, following the Children's Moment in Sunday worship service. FPC Children's Choir practices at 9:30 a.m. during Sunday School hour.

Confirmation classes are at 9:30 a.m. Sundays for students in sixth through eighth grades. Contact Youth Director Adam Alexander at the church if you want your child to participate.

FPC Youth Group meets Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Youth Wing of the church. The youth Lunch Bunch meets immediately following Sunday worship until 2 p.m. each Sunday.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Robinson Avenue Church of Christ in Springdale, 1506 W. Robinson Ave., invites you to attend two of our helping ministries:

Divorce Care: There will be sessions every Sunday afternoon from 3 to 4:30 p.m. starting on Feb. 27. While in the midst of pain from divorce or separation, help is here. Come learn how to make progress. Sessions are all taught by a video seminar and group discussion.

Divorce Care For Kids (DC4K): There will be sessions every Sunday afternoon from 3 to 4:30 p.m. starting on Feb. 27. This ministry is designed to help first- to sixth-graders completely heal from the pain of divorce through a Bible-based lesson.

There is no charge to attend or for the materials. Babysitting may be provided for infants and little children.

Information: Call to register at the church office, 751-4887 or register online at https://.rachurch.life/resources/.

