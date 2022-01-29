City’s new F! logo stirs up residents

FLORENCE, Ala. — An Alabama city’s new logo is sparking a visceral reaction among residents.

When Florence unveiled its new logo this week, it drew immediate backlash and an online petition demanding changes that had more than 7,000 signatures.

The city paid $25,000 to a Birmingham marketing firm for the branding, WAAY-TV reported.

The logo uses the name Florence, and arranges two letters after the F into an exclamation point, Al.com reported. The exclamation point can also be read as letters in the city’s name. “Live for More” is the city’s new tagline.

“The new logo symbolizes the people of Florence’s passion and love for the city,” the city said in a news release. “A sense of amazement, delight and pride is all reflected in the Florence logo exclamation point.”