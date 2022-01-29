CYCLING: Honsinger proud to represent US in world event





FAYETTEVILLE -- The opportunity to share her home country and her sport at its best with family and fellow racers has Clara Honsinger excited.

More than that, though, the American said she knows she can compete with the world's elite cyclo-cross racers and is excited for the world to see this weekend at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships at Centennial Park. She toes the line today at 2:30 p.m. in the Elite Women's race.

Honsinger, 24, is a relative newcomer to the sport. The two-time U.S. national champion started racing cyclo-cross at 17 when a high school teacher from her hometown in southern Oregon told her about the sport.

"I had always grown up riding bicycles, because it was just the best way as a kid to explore and get around to have that extra level of independence," Honsigner said. "I was also a pretty competitive kid in running and soccer and sport in general. And so being able to combine those two aspects, I really fell in love with bike racing immediately."

In cyclo-cross hotbeds like Belgium and the Netherlands, kids are practically born on bikes.

"If you look at how many years they've been racing, they've been racing since they're like, 8, 9, 10," Honsigner said. "And so they just have so many years in them. I'm feeling like I'm starting to get my bike racing years in and getting more competitive is really exciting."

More competitive, indeed. Honsinger has won three races this season, including a Belgian classic Koppenbergcross. She also has two podium finishes in World Cup events – third at Fayetteville in October and second at Dendermonde, Belgium. She's finished in the top 10 on 14 occasions.

"That racing in Europe really kind of primed me for such high level racing over there," Honsigner said. "It's so fast. It's kind of like having the World Championships every weekend. It's just so competitive. Everybody wants to win that race."

Honsinger returned to the U.S. in the middle of her European campaign to defend her national championship in December. It was a title she had held since 2019 after the 2020 race was canceled because of covid-19.

"I had almost kind of become too comfortable in that kit -- in the stars and stripes," Honsinger said. "It was part of my identity in Europe. They'd be like, 'Go America, Go USA.' I suddenly realized, no, I need the fight to defend this. It's not a given."

She admits to being nervous leading up to the race despite the success in Europe.

"Once I got on that line, and once we got into the race, I just immediately was like, 'No, I know how to do this,' " she said. "So two years later to have crossed the finish line and be like, I've done it again, we've held this is just a great feeling of both relief and satisfaction."

Honsinger is bringing a big crowd with her to Fayetteville. Her boyfriend, parents, grandfather, aunts and uncles are all making the trek from various parts of the country. For some, it'll be the first time they have ever attended a cyclo-cross race.

"To get to come and see the biggest race in the world – I'm really excited for them," she said. "I'm really grateful that they're coming. I think they're just going to have a great time."

Honsinger has prepared to put on a show for the home crowd, but can't wait to see her competitors' reactions to her country.

"It's always such an honor when the Europeans come over and share our culture, our norms, just kind of the quirky aspects of the United States that you don't really get over there," she said. "And I think the Europeans really enjoy it as well. I'm so excited to see their reaction and enthusiasm for racing here."

World Cyclocross Championships

Centennial Park, Fayetteville

Today-Sunday

Today

Centennial Park

Gates Open, 9 a.m.

Team Relay, 12:30 p.m.

Saturday

Centennial Park

Gates Open, 9 a.m.

UCI Women Junior Championships, 11 a.m.

UCI Men U23 Championships, 1 p.m.

UCI Women Elite Championships, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday

Centennial Park

Gates Open, 9 a.m.

UCI Men Junior Championships, 11 a.m.

UCI Women U23 Championships, 1 p.m.

UCI Men Elite Championships, 2:30 p.m.





Clara Honsinger of the U.S. races in the team relay test event Friday at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships course in Fayetteville. The event wraps up Sunday with three championship races at Centennial Park. (Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette/Kai Caddy)





