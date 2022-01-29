Marriage Licenses

Yury Balk, 37, and Mason Touchstone, 31, both of North Little Rock.

Virginia Simmons, 60, and Douglas Jones, 58, both of North Little Rock.

Saralunn Peacock, 23, of Redfield, and Larry Hicks, 24, of Leola.

Juventino Hernandez, 23, and Natalia Che, 21, both of Little Rock.

Jasmine Brown, 21, and Kenny Rodriguez Sanchez, 28, both of Ward.

Yahaira Lopez, 23, of Cabot, and Alex Morgan, 23, of Conway.

Divorces

FILED

22-283 Candace Morris v. Malcolm Morris.

22-287 Britney Roy v. Jamar Roy.

22-293 Toni Akins v. Brandon Akins.

22-294 Alysa Pine v. Robert Pine.

22-295 Caroline Rogers v. Michael Bowers.

22-296 Britney Hollins v. Alex Hollins.

22-297 Lawanda Watson v. Tony Watson.

GRANTED

21-2152 Melanie Parker v. Matthew Parker.

21-3041 Jamie Richardson v. Adam Richardson.

21-3769 Katie Gauthier v. Cody Sharp.

21-4180 Lenora Simpson v. Fredy Cutforth.

21-4208 William Oliver v. Amanda Hightower.