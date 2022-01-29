The nation in brief: Pennsylvania election law ruled illegal;Dole to be buried in Arlington cemetery

Pennsylvania election law ruled illegal

A state court in Pennsylvania on Friday struck down the state's 2019 election law as unconstitutional, dealing a temporary blow to voting access in one of the nation's battleground states.

The law, known as Act 77, was passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, in 2019. It permitted no-excuse absentee voting, created a permanent mail-in voter list, reduced the voter registration deadline from 30 days to 15 and provided for $90 million in election infrastructure upgrades. It also eliminated straight-ticket voting.

The opinion from Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt, a Republican, sided with 14 Republican lawmakers who sued last year, arguing that the law is unconstitutional and the Legislature could not make alterations to voting laws without amending the state constitution.

The bipartisan law was praised by both sides when it was passed, but it became a target of conservatives during the 2020 election. Eleven of the 14 lawmakers who sued to kill the law had voted for it in 2019.

Democrats said they were not surprised that the Commonwealth Court, which they said leans Republican, ruled against the law, and they pledged an appeal to the state Supreme Court, which has sided with the state on voting issues during and after the 2020 election.

"This is just a continuation of attacking and undermining our electoral process," said state Sen. Jay Costa, the Democratic minority leader. He added that an appeal would be filed by the end of the day. "Act 77 will ultimately be deemed to be constitutional."

17 migrants from capsized boat detained

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Federal authorities detained 17 Dominican migrants Friday after their boat capsized near Puerto Rico's northwest coast in the pre-dawn hours, with the U.S. Coast Guard searching for about 10 others still missing.

Jeffrey Quinones, a Customs and Border Patrol spokesman, said those detained told officials that 27 people were aboard the boat when it struck a rock and turned over near Shacks Beach in Isabela.

"There are no indications that they have drowned," he said of those still missing.

The boat overturned about 75 yards from shore, U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad said, adding that authorities received a 911 call from someone who heard the migrants splashing and running.

No migrants have been rescued at sea, although he said the Coast Guard will continue looking.

Dole to be buried in Arlington cemetery

TOPEKA, Kan. -- The late Bob Dole, a former U.S. Senate majority leader and Republican presidential nominee and celebrated as a World War II hero, will be buried with military honors Wednesday in Arlington National Cemetery.

A private service is planned, with about 100 family members and former colleagues expected to attend.

Dole, a native of Russell, Kan., died Dec. 5 at age 98. He was the 1996 Republican presidential nominee, losing to incumbent Bill Clinton. He served nearly 36 years in Congress and was the GOP's Senate leader for more than a decade.

While Dole could be sharply partisan, he has been remembered as a pragmatic congressional leader willing to compromise to pass legislation such as the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. He also was known for his self-deprecating wit.

Dole has been celebrated for his military service, advocating for veterans and spearheading the drive to get the World War II Memorial built on the National Mall in Washington.

Snow cancels flights across Northeast

A winter storm has already grounded thousands of flights as it threatens to take heavy snow to New York and Boston while raking the Atlantic coast with blizzard conditions.

As much as 10 inches of snow could fall across New York City, while eastern Long Island and Boston could see 18 inches, said Rob Carolan, owner of Hometown Forecast Services, which provides outlooks for Bloomberg Radio.

Snow was to start in earnest in New York on Friday evening and overnight in Boston, where the mayor declared a snow emergency and opened 24-hour shelters. Eastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, may end up with 2 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Blizzard warnings stretch from Virginia to Maine, including the Delmarva Peninsula and Boston. Winds gusting as much as 70 mph in places are forecast to rake the coastline, knocking down trees and power lines as snow falls at rates of up to 4 inches per hour from the bomb cyclone.

"We are very easily going to gust over hurricane force on Cape Cod," Carolan said. "It definitely looks like it is going to be a doozie."

Snow will be falling so fast and winds will be blowing so hard along New England's coast that plows won't be able to keep up, he said.

More than 2,532 flights have been canceled around the U.S. from Friday through Sunday, with the majority out of Boston, New York, New Jersey and Washington, according to FlightAware.



