Ex-Hog finds new home, role

FAYETTEVILLE -- West Virginia fifth-year senior forward Gabe Osabuohien will be the latest former University of Arkansas player to take on his old team when the Mountaineers face the Razorbacks today at Walton Arena.

Other former Razorbacks to play Arkansas this season are Darious Hall (now at the University of Central Arkansas), Abayomi Iyiola (Hofstra) and Ethan Henderson (Texas A&M).

Osabuohien played two seasons at Arkansas for former Coach Mike Anderson before he was dismissed by current Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman in the summer of 2019 for an undisclosed disciplinary reason.

Arkansas' compliance staff and the coaching staff worked with West Virginia and the NCAA to help Osabuohien receive a waiver so he could be immediately eligible for the 2019-20 season when he transferred rather than having to sit out as a redshirt.

"They were terrific," West Virginia Coach Bob Huggins said of Arkansas' coaching staff.

Osabuohien has been a strong defensive player and rebounder off the bench in his three seasons for the Mountaineers, and this season he has shown improvement on offense.

Playing 19 minutes in West Virginia's 72-62 loss to Oklahoma on Wednesday night, Osabuohien scored a career-high 17 points.

"Yeah, that shocked me, too," Huggins said when asked about Osabuohien's scoring outburst.

The most shocking aspect of Osabuohien's game against Oklahoma was that he hit 7 of 10 free throws. He came into the game shooting 32.6% (14 of 43) from the line this season.

"Before that game, we were happy when he hit the rim," Huggins said.

The 6-7 Osabuohien is averaging career-highs of 5.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in 17.9 minutes per game.

"We're happy for Gabe," Musselman said. "He's playing in a system, and for a coach that really respects his ability as a tough-minded defensive player who scraps for loose balls, who's a good passer, who's a willing passer and an excellent offensive rebounder.

"I think it's a really good fit for Gabe. I think it's a really good fit for Coach Huggins.

"Hopefully, Gabe feels that we did what we could to try to help him get his eligibility as quick as possible."

In Osabuohien's first two seasons at West Virginia, he averaged 3.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in 18.4 minutes and 1.7 points and 4.4 rebounds in 17.7 minutes. He was voted to the Big 12 All-Defensive team last season.

"I think for the first two years he was here, he was primarily a defensive guy that we put in for situations that he could really change the game for us," Huggins said. "He's really worked hard on his offense."

Huggins said Osabuohien probably has extra motivation facing Arkansas, but that he always plays hard.

"Gabe loves to play the game," Huggins said. "He plays with great enthusiasm all the time. He's not one of those guys who is excited one day and in the dumps the next. He has a pretty constant demeanor.

"And Gabe has really grown up. Not that he had a problem before, but he has really grown up into a man.

"Gabe's a man, and he is without question the leader and heart and soul of our basketball team."

Osabuohien played in 54 games at Arkansas and averaged 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds.

Ohio guys

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman and West Virginia Coach Bob Huggins have strong connections to the state of Ohio.

Musselman was born in Ohio when his father, Bill, was the coach at Ashland University. He also went to high school in Ohio when his father coached the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers.

Huggins was born in Morgantown, W.Va., but he grew up in Ohio where his father, Charlie, was a long-time high school coach.

"I knew Coach's dad very, very well," Bob Huggins said when asked about Eric Musselman. "His dad used to work my dad's camp.

"[The Musselmans] are a basketball family. [Eric Musselman] has been around basketball his whole life and does a terrific job with his team."

Bob Huggins, who played at Ohio and West Virginia, got his first head coaching job at Walsh University in Canton, Ohio. He also coached at Akron, Cincinnati and Kansas State before taking the West Virginia job.

Musselman said he played pickup games at Walsh and Akron in the summers when Huggins coached at those schools.

"We did play open gym in his gym," Musselman said. "He probably doesn't remember or know I was there.

"Coach Huggins has got an incredible reputation in Ohio."

The only time Musselman said he has coached against Huggins in a game was as an assistant at LSU during the 2014-15 season when the Tigers won 74-73 at West Virginia in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Williams' defense

Jaylin Williams' ability to block shots, get steals and draw charges has been a key to Arkansas' defensive surge during its five-game winning streak in which the Razorbacks have held all of their opponents under 40% shooting. The 6-10 sophomore from Fort Smith has 8 blocked shots, 14 steals and 8 charges taken in the streak.

"The big kid has been terrific, and he's really solidified their pick-and-roll defense," Huggins said of Williams. "When you have a big there that can stay in front of guards and change shots at the rim, all the things that he does, that's a great weapon to have defensively."

Huggins vs. Arkansas

Bob Huggins has a 2-1 record against Arkansas with the previous three games involving the Razorbacks being played when he was Cincinnati's coach.

The defending national champion No. 3 Razorbacks beat No. 20 Cincinnati 84-75 in Honolulu at the Rainbow Classic during the 1994-95 season.

Huggins and Cincinnati got revenge by sweeping a home-and-home series from Arkansas the next two seasons.

The No. 17 Bearcats beat the Razorbacks 82-67 at Walton Arena during the 1995-96 season when President Bill Clinton was among the fans in attendance. The No. 4 Bearcats then won 92-57 over Arkansas in Cincinnati during the 1996-97 season.