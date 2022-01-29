FAA sees headway on 5G at airports

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it had reached an agreement with Verizon and AT&T on a way to expand 5G cellular service while allowing more aircraft to safely land at airports nationwide, cooling a heated dispute between wireless providers and airlines.

At issue were concerns from airlines and the FAA that a planned nationwide 5G expansion would threaten flight safety.

Aviation groups and the FAA had warned that the two companies' 5G service, which uses part of the radio spectrum called C-Band, was too close to the spectrum range used by instruments that measure the height of planes above the ground -- crucial information for landing in low visibility.

A day before the planned expansion last week, AT&T and Verizon agreed to a compromise: They would continue with the rollout but would not activate 5G within 2 miles of some airport runways, in line with a request from the aviation industry. The FAA's announcement Friday suggested that all sides were progressing toward a more lasting solution.

The FAA said in a statement that it "appreciates the strong communication" and collaboration from the wireless companies, which it said had provided more precise data about the location of wireless transmitters and had aided in a deeper analysis of how 5G signals interact with sensitive aircraft instruments.

"The FAA used this data to determine that it is possible to safely and more precisely map the size and shape of the areas around airports where 5G signals are mitigated, shrinking the areas where wireless operators are deferring their antenna activations," the agency said. "This will enable the wireless providers to safely turn on more towers as they deploy new 5G service in major markets across the United States."

Verizon and AT&T declined to comment on the FAA's statement.

Nick Ludlum, chief communications officer at Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association, a wireless industry group, said the agreement was "a positive development that highlights the considerable progress the wireless industry, aviation industry, FAA and FCC are making to ensure robust 5G service and safe flights."

Airlines for America, an aviation trade group that represents the nation's largest air carriers, welcomed the development. "While there is much work still to be done, the ongoing collaboration between the FAA, the aviation industry and the telecom companies is helping to safely reduce air travel and shipping disruptions as additional 5G towers are activated," it said. "We look forward to achieving a more efficient permanent solution that will allow the U.S. to continue leading the world in aviation safety while also expanding our nation's 5G network."

Dire predictions of thousands of canceled flights did not come true, but dozens of flights were grounded by 5G concerns, including U.S.-bound international flights last week and some domestic flights this week at Paine Field near Seattle. Some small airline planes, notably a group of Embraer regional jets, have not been cleared.

"It's too early to declare victory," Faye Malarkey Black, president of the Regional Airline Association, said earlier this week. "This is not fixed. We're not fixed."

Regional airlines -- smaller companies that operate flights under contract with large airlines -- faced limitations on a large chunk of their fleets during poor weather, Black said.

Wireless providers have spent billions of dollars for access to airwaves for their 5G service, reflecting the importance of the next-generation network to their business ambitions. The rollout was set to begin in late December but was delayed multiple times out of deference to concerns from the aviation industry.

Airlines and the FAA were particularly concerned that 5G could interfere with readings from radio altimeters, devices that determine the distance between planes and the ground. Such measurements are particularly important to pilots when visibility is low and are used in other critical systems in some planes.

President Joe Biden had commended AT&T and Verizon last week for agreeing to delay deployment near major airports and said the compromise would still allow more than 90% of the planned service expansion to proceed. Since then, the FAA has cleared an estimated 90% of the U.S. fleet of commercial airplanes to safely land where the new generation of 5G is deployed.

Information for this article was contributed by Niraj Chokshi of The New York Times and by David Koenig of The Associated Press.