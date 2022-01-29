Faith Matters: Alan Gauldin thinks service often its own reward

"For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: and whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it." Matthew 16:25.

There is an old saying that "service is its own reward." As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, I have found this to be true, sometimes in spite of myself.

In February 1983, I was a missionary in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and the Riaus were a Quebecois family we knew. This was a time of high unemployment in Quebec, and money was tight for the Riau family. Brother Riau would hire himself and his moving truck out to others to help make ends meet. He was a stocky, powerfully built man -- friendly and outgoing. Sister Riau was quieter and had a sight disorder. Their two children had both inherited her sight condition, and their older child, a girl 6 years old, had a physical handicap as well, requiring a wheelchair to move around. Their house was a work in progress -- a small, humble place out in the country, snuggled in the trees down a long gravel drive.

One Saturday, my missionary companion and I were writing letters and doing laundry. It was Preparation Day -- our "day off" -- and we were due to leave soon to go ice-skating with other missionaries. Later that evening, we were invited for dinner at the Riau home.

Shortly before it was time to leave, we received a call from Sister Riau. Brother Riau was moving someone that day and needed help. Sister Riau asked if we could assist him?

We realized that if we did help, we wouldn't be going ice skating -- and we really wanted to go skating. I am ashamed to say that I tried to think of some legitimate excuse not to come, but I just couldn't find one. After a brief hesitation, I asked her for the address, and we headed out the door with a new plan for the day.

Brother Riau was very glad when we arrived. Three men were enough to handle the job, and we finished before nightfall. He told us, "I made $300 today!" and offered to pay us. We told him dinner with his family was ample payment. "I guess that's a fair trade -- work for dinner!" he said as we laughed our way down the road.

We spent the evening in the warm embrace of the Riau family home, watching Brother Riau help Sister Riau serve the meal then look after their two children with their different abilities. It was evident that his world revolved around this little family. Brother Riau's example of Christian love for Sister Riau and their children has stayed with me all these years.

After an enjoyable visit, we left and drove back to our apartment in Montreal. As we parked and strolled up the steps, we met other missionaries coming down, who asked us why we never showed up for ice-skating.

"Oh, yeah," we thought. "We forgot all about that."

