Fayetteville schools superintendent gets 5% raise; Colbert's new base salary is $237,720

FAYETTEVILLE -- The School Board voted unanimously at its meeting Thursday to give Superintendent John L Colbert a 5% raise retroactive to Jan. 1.

That decision came immediately after the board's annual review of the superintendent's performance.

Colbert's new base salary is $237,720, according to a School District news release. He started this school year at $226,400.

"As I have stated in the past, Dr. Colbert's leadership as our superintendent has been invaluable," said Nika Waitsman, board president. "We have no doubt that his guidance has been a major factor in our schools being able to continue in session uninterrupted in spite of the covid-19 pandemic. This salary increase is well deserved."

Colbert, 67, is in his 46th year as an educator and 43rd year of service to the Fayetteville School District. He became the district's 12th superintendent in 2018.

Colbert announced at Thursday's board meeting he intends to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year. The board therefore amended his contract to expire June 30, 2023, according to the release.

"I am very grateful to the Fayetteville Board of Education for their confidence in me and their continued support," Colbert said. "I look forward to working alongside them for the coming months as they begin the selection process for the next superintendent of Fayetteville Public Schools."

The board will invite input from stakeholders prior to conducting a national search for the next superintendent, which will start this fall, the release states.