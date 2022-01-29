Follow live: Razorbacks host West Virginia

11:44, 1H - Arkansas 20, West Virginia 11

Davonte Davis has played admirably off the bench in place of JD Notae, who picked up a pair of fouls before the first media timeout.

Operating as the team's point guard, he just drove the left elbow, stopped on a dime then hit a short midrange jumper. Good stuff.

Additionally, he's done a nice job hitting Jaylin Williams in some high-low stuff in the half court. Also found a cutting Au'Diese Toney along the baseline, and Toney attacked the rim and got to the free throw line.

Malik Curry has a team-high four points for the Mountaineers, who are shooting 4 of 12 so far. Gabe Osabuohien turned the ball over on his first offensive touch of the day.

Toney will be at the line when play resumes.

15:08, 1H - Arkansas 16, West Virginia 5

Bob Huggins had to call a timeout prior to the first media stoppage of the day.

The Razorbacks are off to another hot start at home with this starting lineup. About the only thing that went wrong for Arkansas in the opening 4-plus minutes was JD Notae picked up two fouls, including one 10 seconds in after he made a right-wing three to begin the game.

Stanley Umude has played great. He has 7 points, Notae has 5 and Jaylin Williams 4 to go with 4 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal.

The Razorbacks are 6 of 9 shooting so far – 2 of 3 from three. West Virginia is 2 of 6.

Arkansas is plus-5 in Davonte Davis' time since checking in for Notae. He had an assist to Williams for an and-1 almost immediately.

Au'Diese Toney has a pair of assists, as well.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: JD Notae, Au'Diese Toney, Stanley Umude, Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams.

This group has shot 47.6% from three-point range over 84 possessions the last four games, per Hoop Lens. Defensively, opponents have scored 0.73 PPP against it and made 15.4% of their threes (78 poss.).

Williams is averaging 15.0 points and 10.2 rebounds over the last five games.

JD Notae continues to spearhead Arkansas’ offense, averaging 20.6 points per game in conference play on 41.6% shooting. Over seven league games, Notae is 6 of 16 on off-the-dribble threes and 10 of 35 on catch-and-shoot attempts.

West Virginia's starters: Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil, Isaiah Cottrell, Kedrian Johnson and Jalen Bridges.

The Mountaineers have four players averaging better than 8.5 points per game this season, led by Sherman at 18.5. He is the engine offensively, shooting 42.1% from the field and 33.7% beyond the arc. Sherman also has a team-high 46 assists and is second with 28 steals.

McNeil is second in scoring at 13.6 per game and the team’s most effective perimeter weapon. He has made 34 of 86 three-point attempts for the season, including 13 of 29 in Big 12 games.

Gabe Osabuohien, a former Arkansas forward, is coming off a career-high 17-point game against Oklahoma earlier this week. He leads the team in deflections (131) and charges drawn (18).