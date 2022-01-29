Friday's high school basketball scores

Friday's scores
BOYS
6A-CENTRAL
Bryant 58, Conway 53
Fort Smith Northside 69,
Little Rock Southwest 67
North Little Rock 82, Cabot 34
Little Rock Central
at Little Rock Catholic, ppd.
6A-WEST
Springdale 60, Bentonville West 49
Bentonville 72,
Fort Smith Southside 34
Rogers 67, Rogers Heritage 53
Fayetteville 76,
Springdale Har-Ber 51
5A-CENTRAL
Little Rock Christian 68,
Little Rock Hall 24
LR Parkview 73, Jacksonville 33
Maumelle 82, Beebe 77
Benton 72, Sylvan Hills 46
5A-EAST
Jonesboro 56, Marion 35
Greene County Tech 65,
Paragould 62
Searcy 69, Nettleton 65
West Memphis 56, Batesville 44
5A-SOUTH
Hot Springs Lakeside 53,
Hot Springs 48
El Dorado 57, Sheridan 44
Pine Bluff 62, Texarkana 42
Lake Hamilton 71, White Hall 46
5A-WEST
Greenwood 44, Greenbrier 43
Alma 61, Mountain Home 46
Russellville 63, Van Buren 42
Siloam Springs 35, Vilonia 34
4A-1
Pea Ridge 40, Harrison 37
Farmington 72, Prairie Grove 38
4A-4
Morrilton 75, Dardanelle 41
Clarksville 70, Pottsville 63
Subiaco Academy 56,
Heber Springs 29
4A-5
Mills 70, Pulaski Academy 34
Stuttgart 53, Wynne 44
4A-7
Fountain Lake 60, Nashville 54
Arkadelphia 84, Hope 55
4A-8
Monticello 57, Crossett 44
Star City 71, Hamburg 54
3A-1
Bergman 73, Valley Springs 44
3A-2
Clinton 63, Pangburn 57
Cave City 55, Riverview 51
Rose Bud 51, Bald Knob 44
3A-3
Osceola 74, Gosnell 28
Corning 64, Piggott 43
3A-4
Charleston 52, Booneville 40
Waldron 49, Cedarville 37
Paris 64, Danville 31
Hackett 50, Cossatot River 34
3A-5
Baptist Prep 53, Atkins 20
Jessieville 60, Dover 30
Lamar 61, Mayflower 57
Perryville 60, Two Rivers 36
3A-6
Dollarway 63,
Helena-West Helena 50
Jacksonville Lighthouse 49,
Central Ark. Christian 46
DeWitt 59, LISA Academy West 25
3A-7
Ashdown 70, Prescott 63
3A-8
Lake Village 75, Camden HG 21
Dumas 50, Smackover 29
Drew Central 59, Rison 26
2A-1
Alpena 64, Haas Hall Bentonville 38
Cotter 44, Flippin 40
2A-2
White County Central 44, Salem 29
2A-4
Mountainburg 34,
Future School 32
Lavaca 79,
Johnson County Westside 22
Acorn 78, Magazine 40
2A-5
Conway St. Joseph 56, Marshall 50
Maumelle Charter 76,
Conway Christian 54
Bigelow 53,
South Side Bee Branch 36
2A-6
England 78, KIPP Delta 33
2A-7
Dierks 59, Caddo Hills 31
Magnet Cove 65, Foreman 47
2A-8
Junction City 61, Fordyce 44
1A-1 EAST
Jasper 77, Kingston 65
1A-1 WEST
The New School 74,
Haas Hall Rogers 12
NW Ark. Classical 59, Thaden 47
1A-2
Shirley 74, Timbo 41
Izard County 49, Viola 42
1A-3
Ridgefield Christian 58,
Maynard 53
1A-4
Guy-Perkins 80, Nemo Vista 40
Wonderview 73, Scranton 36
1A-7
Ouachita 45, Blevins 36
Nonconference
Southwest Christian Academy 56,
Abundant Life 27
GIRLS
6A-CENTRAL
Conway 73, Bryant 42
Fort Smith Northside 51,
Little Rock Southwest 32
Little Rock Central 55,
Mount St. Mary 23
North Little Rock 64, Cabot 49
6A-WEST
Bentonville West 57, Springdale 56
Rogers Heritage 66, Rogers 36
Springdale Har-Ber 64,
Fayetteville 62, OT
5A-CENTRAL
LR Christian 66, LR Hall 19
Jacksonville 55, LR Parkview 44
Beebe 51, Maumelle 28
Benton 66, Sylvan Hills 32
5A-EAST
Jonesboro 54, Marion 47
Nettleton 69, Searcy 42
West Memphis 79, Batesville 49
5A-SOUTH
El Dorado 72, Sheridan 66
Lake Hamilton 63, White Hall 40
5A-WEST
Greenwood 62, Greenbrier 47
Alma 39, Mountain Home 37
Russellville 60, Van Buren 48
Vilonia 45, Siloam Springs 39
4A-1
Gravette 36, Gentry 28
Pea Ridge 46, Harrison 34
Farmington 63, Prairie Grove 41
4A-4
Morrilton 55, Dardanelle 25
Clarksville 56, Pottsville 51
4A-5
Forrest City 35, eStem 27
Lonoke 59, Joe T. Robinson 40
Wynne 53, Stuttgart 23
4A-7
De Queen 57, Malvern 27
Nashville 65, Fountain Lake 28
Arkadelphia 54, Hope 30
4A-8
Monticello 41, Crossett 16
Star City 62, Hamburg 33
Magnolia 45, Watson Chapel 12
3A-2
Clinton 84, Pangburn 54
3A-3
Gosnell 40, Rivercrest 38
3A-4
Cossatot River 41, Hackett 29
3A-5
Atkins 58, Baptist Prep 50
Dover 55, Jessieville 40
Mayflower 54, Lamar 39
Perryville 46, Two Rivers 25
3A-6
Central Ark. Christian 77,
Jacksonville Lighthouse 26
3A-7
Prescott 33, Ashdown 25
Fouke 58, Benton HG 43
Genoa Central 42, Bismarck 37
Centerpoint 54, Glen Rose 25
2A-1
Alpena 77, Haas Hall Bentonville 15
Life Way Christian 39,
Eureka Springs 30
Cotter 58, Flippin 51
2A-2
Salem 41, White County Central 24
Tuckerman 42, Cedar Ridge 35
2A-4
Mountainburg 51,
Future School 40
Acorn 53, Magazine 41
2A-5
Hector 74, LISA Academy North 14
Marshall 40, Conway St. Joseph 31
Conway Christian 56,
Maumelle Charter 26
Bigelow 53,
South Side Bee Branch 44
2A-7
Caddo Hills 57, Dierks 33
Foreman 51, Magnet Cove 47
2A-8
Fordyce 52, Junction City 26
1A-1 EAST
Kingston 66, Jasper 41
Ozark Mountain 77,
Mount Judea 32
1A-1 WEST
The New School 29,
Haas Hall Rogers 22
1A-2
Viola 56, Izard County 27
1A-3
Armorel 50, Marked Tree 23
1A-4
Nemo Vista 53, Guy-Perkins 43
1A-5
Clarendon 56, Bradford 22
Augusta 53, Marvell-Elaine 34
1A-7
Mount Ida 43, Oden 32
Ouachita 57, Blevins 50
1A-8
Emerson 60, Hermitage 28
Dermott 53, Taylor 25
Nonconference
Walnut Ridge 32, Sloan-Hendrix 28
Lead Hill 44,
Mountain Home Homeschool 24