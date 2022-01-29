Sections
Friday's high school basketball scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:11 a.m.

Friday's scores

BOYS

6A-CENTRAL

Bryant 58, Conway 53

Fort Smith Northside 69,

Little Rock Southwest 67

North Little Rock 82, Cabot 34

Little Rock Central

at Little Rock Catholic, ppd.

6A-WEST

Springdale 60, Bentonville West 49

Bentonville 72,

Fort Smith Southside 34

Rogers 67, Rogers Heritage 53

Fayetteville 76,

Springdale Har-Ber 51

5A-CENTRAL

Little Rock Christian 68,

Little Rock Hall 24

LR Parkview 73, Jacksonville 33

Maumelle 82, Beebe 77

Benton 72, Sylvan Hills 46

5A-EAST

Jonesboro 56, Marion 35

Greene County Tech 65,

Paragould 62

Searcy 69, Nettleton 65

West Memphis 56, Batesville 44

5A-SOUTH

Hot Springs Lakeside 53,

Hot Springs 48

El Dorado 57, Sheridan 44

Pine Bluff 62, Texarkana 42

Lake Hamilton 71, White Hall 46

5A-WEST

Greenwood 44, Greenbrier 43

Alma 61, Mountain Home 46

Russellville 63, Van Buren 42

Siloam Springs 35, Vilonia 34

4A-1

Pea Ridge 40, Harrison 37

Farmington 72, Prairie Grove 38

4A-4

Morrilton 75, Dardanelle 41

Clarksville 70, Pottsville 63

Subiaco Academy 56,

Heber Springs 29

4A-5

Mills 70, Pulaski Academy 34

Stuttgart 53, Wynne 44

4A-7

Fountain Lake 60, Nashville 54

Arkadelphia 84, Hope 55

4A-8

Monticello 57, Crossett 44

Star City 71, Hamburg 54

3A-1

Bergman 73, Valley Springs 44

3A-2

Clinton 63, Pangburn 57

Cave City 55, Riverview 51

Rose Bud 51, Bald Knob 44

3A-3

Osceola 74, Gosnell 28

Corning 64, Piggott 43

3A-4

Charleston 52, Booneville 40

Waldron 49, Cedarville 37

Paris 64, Danville 31

Hackett 50, Cossatot River 34

3A-5

Baptist Prep 53, Atkins 20

Jessieville 60, Dover 30

Lamar 61, Mayflower 57

Perryville 60, Two Rivers 36

3A-6

Dollarway 63,

Helena-West Helena 50

Jacksonville Lighthouse 49,

Central Ark. Christian 46

DeWitt 59, LISA Academy West 25

3A-7

Ashdown 70, Prescott 63

3A-8

Lake Village 75, Camden HG 21

Dumas 50, Smackover 29

Drew Central 59, Rison 26

2A-1

Alpena 64, Haas Hall Bentonville 38

Cotter 44, Flippin 40

2A-2

White County Central 44, Salem 29

2A-4

Mountainburg 34,

Future School 32

Lavaca 79,

Johnson County Westside 22

Acorn 78, Magazine 40

2A-5

Conway St. Joseph 56, Marshall 50

Maumelle Charter 76,

Conway Christian 54

Bigelow 53,

South Side Bee Branch 36

2A-6

England 78, KIPP Delta 33

2A-7

Dierks 59, Caddo Hills 31

Magnet Cove 65, Foreman 47

2A-8

Junction City 61, Fordyce 44

1A-1 EAST

Jasper 77, Kingston 65

1A-1 WEST

The New School 74,

Haas Hall Rogers 12

NW Ark. Classical 59, Thaden 47

1A-2

Shirley 74, Timbo 41

Izard County 49, Viola 42

1A-3

Ridgefield Christian 58,

Maynard 53

1A-4

Guy-Perkins 80, Nemo Vista 40

Wonderview 73, Scranton 36

1A-7

Ouachita 45, Blevins 36

Nonconference

Southwest Christian Academy 56,

Abundant Life 27

GIRLS

6A-CENTRAL

Conway 73, Bryant 42

Fort Smith Northside 51,

Little Rock Southwest 32

Little Rock Central 55,

Mount St. Mary 23

North Little Rock 64, Cabot 49

6A-WEST

Bentonville West 57, Springdale 56

Rogers Heritage 66, Rogers 36

Springdale Har-Ber 64,

Fayetteville 62, OT

5A-CENTRAL

LR Christian 66, LR Hall 19

Jacksonville 55, LR Parkview 44

Beebe 51, Maumelle 28

Benton 66, Sylvan Hills 32

5A-EAST

Jonesboro 54, Marion 47

Nettleton 69, Searcy 42

West Memphis 79, Batesville 49

5A-SOUTH

El Dorado 72, Sheridan 66

Lake Hamilton 63, White Hall 40

5A-WEST

Greenwood 62, Greenbrier 47

Alma 39, Mountain Home 37

Russellville 60, Van Buren 48

Vilonia 45, Siloam Springs 39

4A-1

Gravette 36, Gentry 28

Pea Ridge 46, Harrison 34

Farmington 63, Prairie Grove 41

4A-4

Morrilton 55, Dardanelle 25

Clarksville 56, Pottsville 51

4A-5

Forrest City 35, eStem 27

Lonoke 59, Joe T. Robinson 40

Wynne 53, Stuttgart 23

4A-7

De Queen 57, Malvern 27

Nashville 65, Fountain Lake 28

Arkadelphia 54, Hope 30

4A-8

Monticello 41, Crossett 16

Star City 62, Hamburg 33

Magnolia 45, Watson Chapel 12

3A-2

Clinton 84, Pangburn 54

3A-3

Gosnell 40, Rivercrest 38

3A-4

Cossatot River 41, Hackett 29

3A-5

Atkins 58, Baptist Prep 50

Dover 55, Jessieville 40

Mayflower 54, Lamar 39

Perryville 46, Two Rivers 25

3A-6

Central Ark. Christian 77,

Jacksonville Lighthouse 26

3A-7

Prescott 33, Ashdown 25

Fouke 58, Benton HG 43

Genoa Central 42, Bismarck 37

Centerpoint 54, Glen Rose 25

2A-1

Alpena 77, Haas Hall Bentonville 15

Life Way Christian 39,

Eureka Springs 30

Cotter 58, Flippin 51

2A-2

Salem 41, White County Central 24

Tuckerman 42, Cedar Ridge 35

2A-4

Mountainburg 51,

Future School 40

Acorn 53, Magazine 41

2A-5

Hector 74, LISA Academy North 14

Marshall 40, Conway St. Joseph 31

Conway Christian 56,

Maumelle Charter 26

Bigelow 53,

South Side Bee Branch 44

2A-7

Caddo Hills 57, Dierks 33

Foreman 51, Magnet Cove 47

2A-8

Fordyce 52, Junction City 26

1A-1 EAST

Kingston 66, Jasper 41

Ozark Mountain 77,

Mount Judea 32

1A-1 WEST

The New School 29,

Haas Hall Rogers 22

1A-2

Viola 56, Izard County 27

1A-3

Armorel 50, Marked Tree 23

1A-4

Nemo Vista 53, Guy-Perkins 43

1A-5

Clarendon 56, Bradford 22

Augusta 53, Marvell-Elaine 34

Clarendon 56, Bradford 22

1A-7

Mount Ida 43, Oden 32

Ouachita 57, Blevins 50

1A-8

Emerson 60, Hermitage 28

Dermott 53, Taylor 25

Nonconference

Walnut Ridge 32, Sloan-Hendrix 28

Lead Hill 44,

Mountain Home Homeschool 24

