Friday's Transactions

BASEBALL

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES -- Named Chris Forbes director of player development, Jesse Stender assistant director of player development, Tim Batesole coordinator/minor league, Avery Griggs coordinator player development/pro scouting assistant, Steve Foster director of pitching operations, Flint Wallace coordinator of pitching strategies, Doug Linton pitching coordinator, Darin Everson hitting coordinator, Michael Ramirez Latin American hitting coordinator, Mark Strittmatter field and catching coordinator, Trevor Swartz physical performance coordinator and Arnaldo Gomez assistant rehab coordinator; Warren Schaeffer manager, Pedro Lopez bench coach, Frank Gonzales pitching coach, Jordan Pacheco hitting coach, Hoshito Mizutani trainer and Phil Bailey physical performance coach for Albuquerque (Triple-A West); Chris Denorfia manager, Luis Lopez bench coach, Blaine Beatty pitching coach, Tom Sutaris hitting coach, Kelsey Branstetter trainer and Mason Rook physical performance coach for Hartford (Double-A Northeast); Scott Little manager, Julio Campos bench coach, Ryan Kibler pitching coach, Zach Osborne hitting coach and Coy Coker trainer for Spokane (High-A West); Robinson Cancel manager, Steve Soliz bench coach, Mark Brewer pitching coach, Nic Wilson hitting coach and Justin Wilson trainer for Fresno (Low-A West).

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y'ALLS -- Signed LHP Karl Craigie.

OTTAWA TITANS -- Signed LHP Evan Grills.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS -- Signed RHP Kristian Scott to a contract extension.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS -- Traded OF Connor Lien to the Southern Maryland (AL). Signed RHP Alexander Guillen and SS Juan Santana.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS -- Signed RHP Brayden Bonner, INF Jace Mercer, and OF Jairus Richards to contract extensions.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA -- Fined Orlando G Cole Anthony for directing profane and derogatory remarks toward a game official on Jan. 26 in a game against Los Angeles Clippers.

DENVER NUGGETS -- Signed C DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract.

UTAH JAZZ - Signed F Danuel House Jr. to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ATLANTA FALCONS -- Waived OT Matt Gono.

CINCINNATI BENGALS -- Placed LB Joe Bachie on injured reserve from the reserve/covid-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS -- Named Brian Daboll head coach.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM -- Signed LB David Mayo to a one-year contract extension.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS -- Signed QB J.T. Barret.

HOCKEY

NHL

DALLAS STARS -- Reassigned C Rhett Gardner and G Anton Khudobin to Texas (AHL) and D Dawson Barteaux from Texas to Idaho (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS -- Recalled C Gemel Smith from Grand Rapids (AHL) and D Luke Witkowski from Grand Rapids to the taxi squad. Released D Gordi Myer from his professional tryout contract and returned him to Toledo (ECHL). Reassigned G Calvin Pickard to the active roster from the taxi squad.

EDMONTON OILERS -- Placed C Colton Sceviour on waivers.

FLORIDA PANTHERS -- Reassigned C Aleksi Heponiemi, D Matt Kiersted and G Spencer Knight to Charlotte (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS -- Reinstated RW Cole Caufield from COVID-19 protocol.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS -- Reassigned D Matt Tennyson and LW Cole Smith from Milwaukee (AHL) to the taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS -- Recalled LW Tim Gettinger, RW Lauri Pajuniemi and D Tarmo Reunanen from Hartford (AHL) loan. Reassgined D Nils Lundkvist to the active roster from the taxi squad and C Morgan Barron to the taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS -- Reassigned D Lassi Thomsan to the taxi squad.

SAN JOSE SHARKS -- Reassigned G Zachary Edmond to San Jose (AHL) from Orlando (ECHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS -- Recalled D Carl Dahlstrom from Toronto (AHL) to the taxi squad. Recalled LW Kyle Clifford to the taxi squad from Toronto (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS -- Reassigned G Michael DiPietro and C Sheldon Dries to Abbotsford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS -- Recalled F Joe Snively to the active roster from the taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS -- Promoted D Leon Gawanke from the taxi squad to the active roster. Reassigned F Kristian Reichel and D Johnny Kovacevic to the taxi squad and D Declan Chisholm and LW Mikey Eyssimont to the taxi squad from Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS -- Released F Brayden Watts from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS -- Returned D Gordi Myer to Toledo (ECHL) on loan.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK -- Recalled D Zach Berzolla from Jacksonville (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA -- Recalled LW Joseph Garreffa from Orlando (ECHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER -- Acquired D Trey Phillips from Tulsa trade. Placed D Kyle Thacker on the reserve list.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS -- Acquired G Greg Azubko from the emergency backup goalie list. Signed G Tyler Parks and loaned him to Rochester (AHL).

CINCINNATI CYCLONES -- Released F Scott Kirton from his standard player contract (SPC). Acquired D Joe Burnside, F Jackson Leef and G Angus Redmond from Greenville trade. Traded D Johnny Coughlin to Greenville.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES -- Acquired G Mark Hartig from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Reassigned G Cam Johnson to Cleveland (AHL). Activated D Stefan LeBlanc from injured reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS -- Signed D Sacha Roy to the active roster.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS -- Placed F Frederic Letourneau on the reserve list.

IDAHO STEELHEAD -- Placed D Cooper Jones on the reserve list.

INDY FUEL -- Released G Thomas Sigouin. Activated F Keegan Iverson from the reserve list and D Kirill Chayka from the commissioners exempt list. Placed D Jordan Schneider on the reserve list. Traded D Pavel Vorobie to Jacksonville.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS -- Activated F Ryan Kuffner from the reserve list. Placed D Riese Zmolek on the reserve list.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN -- Signed D Stephen Alvo to the active roster.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS -- Placed Fs Derian Plouffe, Brendan Soucie, Marcus Power and Orrin Centazzo, D Ben Finkelstein and G Keith Petruzzelli on the commissioners exempt list. Signed Fs Scott Kirton, Brett Menton and Matthew Hobbs, Ds Evan Neugold, Taylor Egan and Zane Schartz to the active roster.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS -- Activated F Noah Corson from the reserve list. Placed F Steven Leonard on the reserve list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS -- Loaned F Tristin Langan to Manitoba (AHL). Traded F Ian Parker to Toledo.

READING ROYALS -- Activated F Frank DiChiara from the reserve list. Placed D Mike Chen on the reserve list.

TOLEDO WALLEYE -- Placed F Keeghan Howdeshell on the reserve list and F John Albert on injured reserve effective Jan. 17. Traded D Steve Oleksy to Orlando. Acquired D Gordi Meyer from Grand Rapids loan.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS -- Activated D Dylan Labbe and F Justin Ducharme from the reserve list. Placed D Danick Malouin on the reserve list and F Shawn St-Amant on the commissioners exempt list.

TULSA OILERS -- Activated D Jarod Hilderman from the reserve list.

WHEELING NAILERS -- Activated F Cameron Hough from the reserve list. Placed D Josh Victor on the reserve list.

WORCESTER RAILERS -- Activated F Ethan Price from the reserve list. Placed F Liam Coughlin on the reserve list. Traded G Luke Peressini to Allen.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS -- Signed MF Nicolas Mezquida to a one-year contract.

DC UNITED -- Announced W Kevin Paredes was signed a five-year contract to join German Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg.

FC DALLAS -- Signed D Lucas Bartlett to a one-year contract. Acquired a 2022 international roster spot from Seattle in exchange for 2022 general allocation money (GAM).

SAN ANTONIO FC -- Announced agreement to transfer MF Jose Gallegos to SønderjyskE of the Danish Superliga.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS -- Named Tyler Cox director of analytics.

USL Championship

COLUMBUS CREW II -- Named Laurent Courtois head coach.

INDY ELEVEN -- Signed G Alex Svetanoff, D Ecris Pevolorio, MFs Aiden Benitez and Diego Sanchez and F Palmer Ault for the 2022 season.

LA GALAXY II -- Named Yoann Damet head coach.

LOUDOUN UNITED FC -- Signed G Trey Muse, Ds Grant Lillard and Sami Guediri and W Azaad Liadi to one-year contracts pending league and federation approval.

ORANGE COUNTY FC -- Acquired D Michael Orozco for the 2022 season pending league and federation approval.

National Women's Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE -- Acquired D Megan Montefusco from OL Reign for general allocation money (GAM) and a 2023 first round NWSL draft pick. Signed D Kerry Abello to a two-year contract and placed her on the supplemental roster.