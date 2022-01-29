MASTERSON ONLINE: Govern from dorms

Reader Chris Willis said he could relate to my column about three of us aging friends gathering at one of our homes to sip Scotch, puff cigars and solve the problems of our lives, city, the nation and world.

"We, too, have a gathering of the same ... If those in Washington and Little Rock were required to do the same, as I understand they used to, instead of getting in their limos and tax-paid jets, we'd be better off.

"I contend while in session they should all live in a form of dormitory with the same kitchen and same TV room at night where the only choice is to socialize with each other. No staff or lobbyists allowed, especially after hours."

While Chris may be on to something, I still believe in light of all the deception, mistrust, radical extremism and self-seeking in D.C., it's likely not enough to change character flaws.

Just because wealthy "public servants" are removed from their plush surroundings doesn't mean their sense of honor, integrity or devotion to improving life for all Americans will improve.

Sharing ideas

Another reader, Weldon Johnson, sent the following message after my recent column containing ideas that could enable each of us to live more fulfilling lives.

"Your article today was a nice way to start my day! I thought I would share some experience with your unique points.

"I was asked to give the dinner address to the honorary business fraternity, Delta Mu Delta, for new inductees at Texas A&M-Texarkana years ago. The title was "From the Outhouse to the Penthouse in only 35 Years!" Your 15 years is probably the minimum time required.

"On speaking and acting in anger, Ann's father was the Texarkana, Ark., school superintendent for many years, which also covered desegregation of the system in the '60s. He was the finest man I ever met.

"Sometimes he would be very angry with someone or a group. Instead of lashing out, he would write a 'nasty' letter at night to express his disdain for their actions. Then he would sleep on it, read it again the next morning, then tear it up and throw it away. Afterwards he would write a well-reasoned and professional letter. (Good thing there was no email then with a button to send the message immediately.)

"On assuring a loved one: After reading this, I went to awaken Ann and carry her the morning coffee. I woke her up with a kiss! Again, you make me think and try to improve on your many points where I continue to fail."

Back to grade school

My friend Danny Timbrook, the retired 77-year-old former radio DJ for stations from Kansas City to northern California, called the other day to say the problems with understanding his cell phone and all its features may drive him back to elementary school, where he'll be surrounded by those who understand how to make one work.

I could sympathize, often wishing I had a 12-year-old (or an entire class full of those tech-savvy munchkins) to explain mine to me.

Who knows, with that in mind, we may find ourselves seated beside each other in a sixth-grade back row next fall. Perhaps wearing ski masks in an attempt to hide our true identity and age (dream on, grandpa) while trying to keep from being sent to the office or moved to the front row for excessive whispering and laughter.

As new students, we (whom science says are biological males) might even consider "identifying" as females so we can compete in--and win--trophies in dodge ball, red rover and tug-of-war competitions.

Hey, hey, cell-phone consultants and shiny trophies to boot!

Ban unchanged

For those who have followed the ongoing dispute over the Bella Vista Architectural Control Committee's banning of white picket fences in that community, resident Jim Parsons showed up at the city council meeting with a three-minute argument asking the city to override that covenant restriction.

His argument failed. "Last night the Bella Vista City Council voted unanimously to ignore our Bella Vista Patriots' request to sign a resolution that the city administration approves of white fences," said Parsons. "In my opinion, they do not want to join our group who have 472 signed petitions that say we want to save our white fences."

Handicapping football?

My wise and venerable friend Hank Thompson had a prediction at the roundtable the other morning at Harrison's Town House Cafe.

"You might want to write this down," he said. "College football under the newly enacted rules that allow players to earn money from their name, image or likeness will eventually have to resort to a handicap system out of equity and fairness.

"Otherwise, the winners-and-losers landscape will naturally become even more out of whack than it is already."

He used Alabama as an example. "Imagine having the wealthy supporters and resources at Alabama offering big incentives to five-star recruits to come to a school with a team already full of them. The richer schools can only become richer and more dominant."

One suggestion he offered that seems to make sense to me: If Alabama, for example, is playing Vanderbilt, the game might begin with Vanderbilt showing a 20-point handicap already on the scoreboard, based on past performances.

We fans of the sport shall wait patiently to see whether handicapping becomes an inevitability simply out of basic fairness and regard for that politicized word freely bandied about today: equity.

Before you roll those eyes and scoff, that's precisely why we use handicaps to help equalize the lowest-level players with the best ones, right?

Success in athletics

Speaking of success in sports. I read the following advice yesterday that applies to all phases of sport, particularly Razorback football, basketball and baseball: "Coach me and I will learn. Challenge me and I will grow. Believe in me and I will win."

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.