Grizzlies overcome first-half struggles





There weren't enough words that Fort Smith Northside Coach Eric Burnett could muster up to describe why his team's second-half performance Friday night against Little Rock Southwest was so drastically different than what they put forth in the first half.

In a sense, it didn't matter -- just as long as the end result was what he and his team wanted.

The Grizzlies rode a hot-shooting third quarter to eliminate a deficit before catching a series of breaks over the closing seconds to escape with a 69-67 victory at Gryphon Arena.

Daemarion Savoy scored all 17 of his points in the second half for Northside (11-10, 4-2 6A-Central), which hit 35.7% (10 of 28) of its shots and was outrebounded 19-7 over the first two quarters. That, along with an impressive start from Southwest, equated to a 31-25 deficit at halftime.

But the Grizzlies turned things around immensely during the final 16 minutes of play. Northside went 17 of 24 (70.8%) from the floor in the second half, including 12 of 17 in the third quarter.

"To be honest, that was the worst first half that we've played all year since we've started conference," Burnett said. "I told them that our backs were against the wall because of that terrible first half. So I said 'Fellas, you've got to have a good third quarter.'

"We came out and scored more points in that third than we did the entire first half. I wish I could explain what the difference was, but I really don't know. The focus, for whatever reason, wasn't really there early, and it stood out."

What also stood out was how the Grizzlies were able to get contributions from a myriad of players when they needed them. Walker Catsavis scored 15 points while Luke Young had 13 points and five rebounds. Sam Roper also delivered for Northside with 12 points, and Jayvion Smith finished with 10 points.

Northside was down 36-27 with 7:01 left in the third until a jumper from Catsavis jumpstarted a 16-3 run that gave it the lead. The Grizzlies wouldn't trail again, but they had to stave off a few comeback attempts to hold on.

Southwest (4-10, 0-4) tied the game three different times in the fourth , the last of which came with 51 seconds remaining after Emir Siddiq hit a free throw to knot it at 67-67. Yet the Gryphons, who've been stricken with injuries to key players and games being canceled, couldn't get over the hump, literally.

Southwest had two chances to take the lead with less than 40 seconds to go, but both shot attempts, which were nearly at point-blank range, went in and out. Savoy hit two free throws with 27.1 seconds left to eventually put Northside ahead. The Gryphons had an opportunity to tie it in the final moments, yet two more looks at the rim from inside the paint rattled halfway down before coming out.

"I can't explain how one of those balls didn't go down, much less four," Southwest Coach Chris Threatt said. "On one of those game-tying shots, I literally turned my back to instruct the guys to get ready to play defense. With as much bad luck as we've been having, I hope we've got it all out now [Friday].

"But I loved our effort. ... the shots just didn't fall when we needed them."

Melvin Taylor scored 19 points and Isaiah Scruggs had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Southwest. Siddiq added 12 points as well.

"We needed this," Burnett said. "I thought Southwest played a great game, really shot it well. But I liked the way our guys battled back and made plays when we needed them. It's always tough to win on the road, so we'll take it."

GIRLS

FS NORTHSIDE 51,

LR SOUTHWEST 32

No. 3 Northside (18-1, 5-1) overcame a slew of turnovers in the second half to leave Gryphon Arena with a victory.

Yani Releford scored a game-high 12 points for the Lady Bears, who committed only three turnovers over the first two quarters to help build a 30-15 lead by halftime. But Northside threw the ball away 16 times in the second half, including 10 in the third quarter, to allow Southwest (5-9, 1-3) to stay close.

Erianna Gooden had 11 points, 11 rebounds and 6 steals while Ashya Harris added 11 points and three steals for Northside.

Adreona Green had eight points and Raven Brown added seven points for the Lady Gryphons, who were within 44-31 with three minutes to go in the fourth before Northside closed the game on an 8-0 run.





