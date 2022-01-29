Haley to represent UAM on area nursing task force

Brandy Haley, dean and associate professor of nursing at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, has been selected as the university's representative on the South Arkansas Nursing Task Force. The task force is part of the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership (ARHP), according to a news release.

Haley joined the UAM faculty in 2012 and was named dean of the School of Nursing in 2017.

"I'm excited to work with this task force to help provide a platform for its members to discuss funding opportunities and ideas to creatively work together to broaden clinical training and rotations for nursing students while assisting ARHP members with nursing staff needs," Haley said.

Haley became a registered nurse in 1996 after studying at Baptist School of Nursing at Little Rock. She completed her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing and Master of Science degree in nursing from Excelsior College in Albany, New York. In 2016, she earned her Ph.D. in nursing science from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS).

"Our mission is to create and implement sustainable community solutions to improve the healthcare infrastructure and strengthen healthcare delivery in south Arkansas," according to an ARHP statement. "We work to ensure everyone has access to quality and localized healthcare throughout south Arkansas through collaborative efforts."

In September, the partnership identified the need for the creation of the South Arkansas Nursing Task Force to address nursing shortages. The task force consists of organizations and representatives from hospitals and nursing programs in south Arkansas.