High truck towing costs in Wyoming prompt calls for reform

LARAMIE, Wyo. -- Slick, snowy highways are a well-known concern to anyone driving through Wyoming during winter. But for some, the worst part of sliding off the interstate or having their semitrailer blow over from the Cowboy State's famous winds is dealing with the aftermath.

Reports of some towing companies charging excessively high prices for vehicle recovery are common throughout Wyoming and the trucking community. In an industry deregulated by the federal government -- and left that way by local and state agencies -- there's a growing debate between those who view this alleged predatory practice as a serious problem and others who deny it completely.

In 2021, the Wyoming Highway Patrol received 40 complaints about towing companies, most from commercial trucking outfits, said Highway Patrol spokesperson Rodney Miears, who also is the department's Tow & Recovery Program coordinator. That number is down from previous years, however, the Laramie Boomerang reports.

The Highway Patrol responds to anywhere from 4,000 to 5,000 calls a year for crashes that need a tow truck. Especially when recovering a semitrailer hauling goods across the state, the bills can quickly add up to tens of thousands of dollars.

"(Unfair pricing is) a big issue, not just in Wyoming," said Sheila Foersch, managing director for the Wyoming Trucking Association.

Tow outfits then hold the trucks and their cargo until the bills are satisfied, which puts companies in a position of having to pay huge fees to get their cargo released and fulfill their shipping contracts, Foersch said.

She said the association hears complaints from in-state and out-of-state carriers that feel they were charged excessive, unfair rates. The problem seems to be most severe along Interstate 80, she said.

Blue Line Distribution, a carrier based in Ontario, Canada, received a $77,280 bill Dec. 11 from Maps Towing and Diesel Repair Inc. of Rawlins for the recovery of a semitrailer that slid off the road on I-80 between Laramie and Rawlins, according to an invoice obtained by the Rawlins Times.

Blue Line ended up negotiating a settlement of $50,000 to retrieve its truck from the tow company's property. Shortly thereafter, the company filed a complaint with Wyoming Highway Patrol, demanding $45,000 of the fee be refunded.

The tow company "basically held us (for) ransom, and they got what they wanted," said Blue Line owner Tom Della Maestra.

Despite disputing the charge, Blue Line had to pay up to regain access to its truck and cargo, he said. After going back and forth with Maps Towing and Diesel Repair and Highway Patrol, Blue Line so far has not been successful in getting a refund.

Maps Towing and Diesel Repair declined the Boomerang's request for comment on this story.

Complaints about the allegedly predatory practice of some tow companies also have been made for years to the Wyoming governor's office. The number of complaints has increased, said Michael Pearlman, spokesperson for Gov. Mark Gordon's office.

"The governor respects the decision of lawmakers in the past who attempted to allow self-regulation; however, it appears that has not been a successful course of action on the whole," Pearlman said. "The governor is open to finding a sensible solution to price gouging."

According to a set of federal laws from the late 1990s and early 2000s, states are largely preempted from regulating the towing industry.

Many other states have acted on their own to put limits on pricing, but Wyoming has not. The most strict regulation the state has on pricing is a rule that towing companies must charge a "fair and reasonable" rate for their services.

While companies aren't required to post their prices publicly, they do have to submit a fee schedule to Highway Patrol that the public can access through an open records request.

Anyone who believes a towing or recovery fee is unfair can submit an informal complaint to Highway Patrol, which will start a fee review process.

The agency first collects evidence that could help determine the validity of the charges. If the evidence shows charges were, in fact, not fair or reasonable, Miears reaches out to the tow carrier for an explanation, and requests a change in pricing, if necessary.

While the agency cannot force a recovery business to refund or change a bill, if a charge is deemed unfair or unreasonable, it can act if a company continues to violate the guidelines, such as providing the trucking company with its findings or suspending the company from the agency's call rotation list.

Miears said tow companies typically comply with suggested changes to avoid losing their spots on the rotation list. If trucking companies and truck owners still have problems with recovery outfits, their only remaining option is civil court.

The Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol were tasked with addressing overpricing through their own rules and regulations after testifying before the Legislature's Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee alongside representatives from the towing industry, Pearlman said.

The Department of Transportation has been working to put more strict regulations in place since 2017, Miears said. In 2018, two committees were formed to help the department and Highway Patrol gain expertise from the trucking industry throughout the review process. These groups are the Towing Advisory Board and the Dispute Resolution Committee.

The committee is a group of volunteers from the trucking and towing industries. When Miears needs more expertise to evaluate a complaint, he reaches out to the committee for insight. He said it isn't feasible to send the group every complaint because it would take too much time.

A central role of the Towing Advistory Board was to provide expertise and opinions from the trucking and towing industries so that the new rules wouldn't be too difficult to follow. With that help, a new set of rules and regulations was proposed in 2019 that would require more consistency across the industry.

Miears said he expected the guidelines to be in effect in 2021. The changes would include driver and training requirements and more stringent criteria for Highway Patrol to add and remove companies from its call list.

The most notable change for pricing would be a clarified definition of the term "fair and reasonable." This would make it easier for Highway Patrol to take action when a company overcharges.

The proposed guidelines would not include price caps but could require companies to share rates with their customers.

For people involved in a crash, their insurance policies should cover at least part of the vehicle recovery costs, said Sandy Bittner, manager of Allen Insurance in Laramie.

An insurance company will typically put a limit on coverage. This could take the form of a price cap or a promise to only cover the cost of moving a vehicle to the closest available service provider. In some cases, an individual or company can buy the price cap they want covered, Bittner said.

The topic of towing and billing is a "pretty big subject right now because trucking companies, insurance companies and the general public don't understand how it's working," said Dave Rose, manager of Big Al's Towing & Recovery in Cheyenne.

Costs for insurance, gas and tires have increased in recent years, which puts extra strain on tow operators, he said.

Bittner said insurance prices also are on the rise in all areas because of losses caused by the pandemic and natural disasters.

Towing and recovery companies are getting hit with high operational costs because many insurance companies are pulling their coverage of the industry, Bittner said. This leaves the remaining insurers with a partial monopoly that allows them to increase their rates.

"I know that you could do it for free and there would still be somebody who would complain about something," said Chris Hunt of Southern Wyoming Towing & Recovery. "Lots of people don't realize the overhead and the liability that would go into running these trucks."

Southern Wyoming Towing & Recovery could charge anywhere from $15,000 to $60,000 to tow a wrecked or blown-over semitrailer, depending on the situation, Hunt said.

Bad weather, scattered cargo and how severely a vehicle is off the road can impact how much a company will charge for the job, Hunt said. If a vehicle simply had a mechanical issue or ran out of gas, that would be considered a tow job and is much more predictable. If there is a crash, or a vehicle goes off the road, that would be considered a recovery, which is more complicated.